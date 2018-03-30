Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season

ATLANTA, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring storm season is here and Georgia Power is encouraging customers to be prepared when severe weather strikes. According to the National Weather Service, an average of 30 tornadoes occur in Georgia every year, however in 2017, more than 100 tornadoes were confirmed across the state. While March, April and May are typically the most active months for severe thunderstorms and tornadic activity, they can strike at any time.

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips: