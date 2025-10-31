Georgia travel nurse wins $60K in Medical Solutions national giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, is thrilled to announce that Amber Ellis, a travel nurse from Leesburg, Georgia, has been named the grand prize winner of the company's Weeks of Impact giveaway.

Ellis, who is currently working on assignment in Savannah, was surprised with the news during a special celebration at The Alida Hotel on Oct. 28. As the grand prize winner, she was given the choice between $60,000 or a new Ford Bronco. She chose the cash award.

"I didn't think these things really happened," said Ellis. "I've never won anything so I'm shocked!"

Originally from Leesburg, Ellis has been a travel nurse for four years, specializing in medical-surgical nursing, oncology, and telemetry. Before she began traveling, she worked at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She decided to pursue travel nursing to explore new opportunities, experience nursing in different settings, and build meaningful connections with new colleagues and friends along the way.

Ellis is one of more than 7,000 nurses and allied health professionals who participated in the giveaway, which launched earlier this year to recognize the dedication and compassion healthcare professionals bring to every shift, while also spotlighting the vital impact they make in communities across the country.

"As a nurse myself, I know how tough this work can be," said Patti Artley, Chief Nursing Officer at Medical Solutions. "Clinicians care for patients every day, and we can never do enough to reward and recognize them. During COVID, they were recognized regularly, but that's faded over time. This is our chance to bring that recognition back."

Medical Solutions congratulates Amber Ellis and thanks all clinicians for their unwavering commitment to care.

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering consulting services, workforce technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual care, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, and domestic and international direct hire, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

