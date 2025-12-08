Medical Solutions supports California hospitals through new hospital association memberships

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals across California are working hard to care for their communities while navigating ongoing workforce challenges. To support them, Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, is proud to become a corporate associate member of two major hospital associations: the Hospital Council – Northern & Central California and the Hospital Association of San Diego & Imperial Counties (HASD&IC).

Through these memberships, the company will have opportunities to engage with hospitals to strengthen their teams and help them manage workforce demands.

"We're proud to be members of the Hospital Council and HASD&IC," said Jon Borton, Channel Partner at Medical Solutions. "Hospitals have been navigating some of the most challenging labor conditions in decades. Our services can offer relief from some of that pressure and provide workforce solutions that make care delivery more sustainable for the long term."

The Hospital Council represents 197 hospitals and health systems across 50 counties, from the Oregon border to Kern County. Its members collaborate to improve patient access to care and strengthen community health.

HASD&IC, representing 38 hospitals and health systems in San Diego and Imperial counties, advocates for access to timely, appropriate, and quality health care, and is a leader in shaping policies and systems to improve community health.

With more than 20 years of experience and a network of nearly 1 million ready-to-work clinicians, Medical Solutions partners with hospitals nationwide to address labor shortages through adaptive technology and data-driven workforce strategies. These collaborations help healthcare systems manage expenses, fill workforce gaps efficiently, and maintain the high standard of care on which their communities rely.

"Through these new memberships, we hope to work side by side with hospital teams to share ideas, build stronger workforces, and keep their focus on what matters most – caring for patients," Borton added.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, and domestic and international direct hire, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC