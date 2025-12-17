WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions: International nurses offer relief as hospitals plan for 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and healthcare providers across the United States continue to face nursing shortages as experienced nurses retire and fewer nurses are available to fill open roles. To help address these challenges, more organizations are turning to international direct-hire nurses as part of long-term workforce plans.

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, a Medical Solutions company, said now is a good time for healthcare leaders to consider international nurses as they plan workforce needs for 2026, with many qualified nurses ready to work in U.S. healthcare facilities.

According to WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, nearly 39,000 international nurses in its database are available for interviews. These nurses have an average of almost nine years of experience. Many have worked in areas where staffing shortages are most serious, including medical-surgical units, intensive care units, and emergency departments.

"These nurses bring years of hands-on experience," said Laura Messineo, Chief Nursing Officer at WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "As hospitals lose seasoned nurses, international nurses can help keep care teams strong and provide high-quality patient care."

All nurses in the database meet U.S. education requirements to work as registered nurses. Eighty-five percent hold a bachelor's degree in nursing or higher. Many currently work in the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Canada and the Gulf region, with an increasing number practicing in hospitals accredited by Joint Commission International.

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions uses virtual interviews to help hospitals connect with nurses worldwide, allowing employers to meet candidates quickly without travel.

"As healthcare leaders look to the future, international direct hire can be a practical, long-term solution," said Karin Selfors-Thomann, Chief Client Officer at Medical Solutions. "Organizations have a chance to plan ahead and ease future staffing challenges."

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions has helped healthcare organizations hire international nurses and healthcare professionals since 1998, supporting hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and outpatient clinics nationwide.

For more information about this talent pool or strategic planning for international nurses in 2026, visit healthstaff.org.

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions specializes in direct hire international nurse recruitment, connecting healthcare employers with qualified RNs and healthcare professionals worldwide. From recruitment to relocation, we guide both parties through seamless processes to foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. With offices in the United States, United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines, we are positioned to serve global healthcare markets effectively.

