Georgia United Credit Union Strengthens Digital Strategy with Jack Henry

MONETT, Mo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that Georgia United Credit Union has launched its digital banking platform to deliver more personal, custom member experiences.

The $2 billion-asset credit union wanted a platform that would scale with its growth goals and meet the evolving needs of its members. Jack Henry's digital banking platform provides a flexible, open-API infrastructure that gives the credit union control of its custom features and functions, allowing for faster rollouts of new products and services.

Since launching the platform in October 2022, the credit union has introduced more than a dozen custom developments. These developments are part of a larger effort to streamline the member experience across the credit union's channels. Members now have access to a variety of self-service options that they can use to improve their financial health.

"Jack Henry enables us to focus on meeting our members' needs while delivering the best digital experience," said Mark Bartholomew, chief information and operations officer at Georgia United. "Our developers now can easily work on custom solutions that set us apart from the competition and go live with those customized solutions much more easily and efficiently. As an industry, we've been talking about creating seamless user experiences for more than a decade. Providers like Jack Henry are delivering the open banking infrastructure that makes this possible."

Georgia United is receiving positive feedback from both members and team members. The platform has 88,000 total users – with more than 90 percent of existing users migrating to the new platform. Jack Henry's digital banking app is one of the highest-rated and fastest in the Apple app store, so Georgia United members now can launch their mobile banking experience in milliseconds. Credit union team members manage back-end technology more easily and benefit from a consistent source of data due to tight integration with the core. Integrated data helps the credit union offer members a more consistent experience by seamlessly connecting members with data from a variety of sources; the platform provides more reliability and stability, helping the credit union service members with minimal interruption.

"Georgia United is an example of how open infrastructure can give financial institutions new ways to grow," said Julie Morlan, senior managing director of Jack Henry digital solutions. "Offering streamlined banking experiences for members helps strengthen their connection to their credit union and meet their financial needs in a timely manner. We love being able to work with clients like Georgia United – institutions that are dedicated to improving member experiences and strengthening their communities."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 46 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Georgia United Credit Union:

Georgia United Credit Union has had the honor of serving Georgia families and impacting the communities they serve for over 65 years. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia United is ranked as one of the state's largest credit unions with over $2.0 billion in assets and serves more than 150,000 members with innovative digital banking solutions and full-service branch locations. As a purpose driven organization, they are passionate about supporting causes and impactful programs that enrich the lives of their members, team members and communities. Visit gucu.org to learn more.

