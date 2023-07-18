Georgia Urology returns as sponsor of Volunteer Headquarters at TOUR Championship

Support for 1,300 Volunteers allows TOUR Championship

to give back to the East Lake community

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology – the largest urology practice in Georgia – announced today it will return as a sponsor of the TOUR Championship, which will be held August 23-27 at East Lake Golf Club.

Georgia Urology will partner with Boston Scientific to sponsor the Volunteer Headquarters, the dedicated area where the more than 1,300 volunteers fuel up ahead of a big day or unwind and recap the sights and sounds around East Lake Golf Club.

TOUR Championship volunteers help organize, coordinate, and manage the event in various capacities, which allows the event to donate back to the community. Since first being played at East Lake in 1998 the TOUR Championship has given back more than $48 million to charity – including a record $5.5 million from the 2022 event – and supporting the event's five charitable beneficiaries: East Lake Foundation, First Tee – Metro Atlanta, Grove Park Foundation, Focused Community Strategies and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta.

"Giving back remains a driving force behind Georgia Urology's overall mission," said Dr. Carl Capelouto, a senior urologist with Georgia Urology, "and the volunteerism at the TOUR Championship enables the tournament to do phenomenal work for the community. This echoes the practice's values, which inspires us to continue to offer our unwavering support."

The TOUR Championship serves as the culminating event of the FedExCup Playoffs and PGA TOUR season, where only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will advance to East Lake Golf Club, August 23-27, for a chance to win the PGA TOUR's Ultimate Prize – the FedExCup.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit https://www.tourchampionship.com/volunteer.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 25 locations and eight ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 80 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all their urological conditions.

