Georgia Urology's Pediatric Specialists Receive Top-10 Ranking in U.S. News & World Report

Atlanta's largest urology practice honored for excellence in pediatric healthcare

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology's pediatric urologists are among the medical professionals recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals rankings. This annual honor spotlights excellence in pediatric healthcare.

The practice's wholly owned subsidiary, Georgia Urology Pediatrics, collaborates with and provides pediatric urological services at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), an acclaimed pediatric hospital system, which occupies a top-10 spot in the magazine's Best Hospitals for Pediatric Urology category. This is the second year in a row they have been in the top 10 and the fifth time in the last 15 years.

"This honor continues to make Georgia Urology Pediatrics the only top-ranked private practice in the country," says Dr. Andrew Kirsch, a practicing pediatric urologist and Georgia Urology's medical director. "Our team of pediatric urologists will continue to strengthen our commitment to providing the best care to children in Georgia, the Southeast, and around the U.S."

To achieve its ranking, Georgia Urology Pediatrics gained high marks in an array of specific subcategories, from surgical volume to innovation and technology. In fact, the practice has a top score in magnetic resonance urography (MRU), a procedure advanced by the Georgia Urology Pediatrics team and radiologists at CHOA. This radiation-free exam utilizes magnetic waves to create detailed pictures of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder.

"We're grateful to be able to continue our collaboration with CHOA," adds Dr. Kirsch, who also serves as medical director of pediatric urology and robotic surgery at CHOA. "It continues to enable and inspire us to provide best-in-class care and solutions for patients with urologic problems."

In addition to their work with CHOA, Georgia Urology Pediatrics' fellowship-trained pediatric urologists have expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of urological problems affecting boys and girls, from newborns to late teens. These conditions include complex congenital abnormalities of the genitourinary tract, pediatric urologic cancers, kidney, and bladder issues, and more.

"We have revolutionized the endoscopic treatment of vesicoureteral reflux (VUR), performing over 3,000 procedures, establishing our program as the leader in the field of pediatric urology," says Dr. Kirsch. "Moreover, our robotic surgery program at CHOA is a top-tier program performing more complex surgery than any other in the Southeast. Our telehealth program has attracted families from all over the U.S. and beyond."

Its HAWK (Help Awaiting Wet Kids) Center provides specialized care for children with wetting issues, urinary infections, and other forms of abnormal urination.

Additionally, Georgia Urology Pediatrics is a recognized center of excellence for robotic surgery in children leading the country in complex robotic reconstructive surgery.

You can schedule an appointment with Georgia Urology and Georgia Urology Pediatrics conveniently online.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 25 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 70 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all their urological conditions.

Interviews are available upon request.

Contact: Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.

404.373.2021

[email protected]

SOURCE Georgia Urology