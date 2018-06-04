Geoswift Launches GeoRemit at Money 20/20 Europe to Streamline P2P Money Transfers into China

In most countries, remitting money domestically is a relatively straightforward process. However, the challenge lies in remitting securely and swiftly between China and rest of the world. China's complex regulatory framework and stringent laws governing the movement of money, make it extremely challenging for consumers looking to transact into China.

In GeoRemit, our comprehensive anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring for transactions and fraud control measures provide added layer of security for online transactions. This helps in creating a safe and transparent payment stream. For payments made into China, GeoRemit ensures that all transactions on its platform comply with the requirements from the People's Bank of China (PBoC).

Raymond Qu, Founder and CEO of Geoswift said, "GeoRemit is designed to speed up, streamline and simplify the money transfer remittance process within an ever-changing landscape where transaction values are getting smaller and transaction volumes are increasing. We realise how important it is for users to stay connected and transact with people in other parts of the world. We have built our technological infrastructure to bridge the payment gap separating foreigners, and Chinese living overseas from their mainland. Along with a seamless single API integration to GeoRemit, we have implemented rigorous compliance procedures in place to ensure that transactions are screened, legitimate, and securely delivered to the recipient. As a facilitator of cross-border payments, we take it upon ourselves to ensure that users continue to benefit from accessible, affordable and secure remittance services, and simultaneously protect the integrity of financial markets that we operate within."

Geoswift is exhibiting at Money 20/20 Europe, in Rai from June 4-6. Visit booth E101 to find out more about Geoswift's service offerings.

About Geoswift

Geoswift is an innovative payment technology company connecting China and the rest of the world. The company comprises the world's leading payment technology experts that have a deep understanding of the industry, technology, and global and China monetary policy. Geoswift provides clients with customised one-stop cross-border payment solutions to and from China. Geoswift is relied upon by the world's leading e-commerce companies, most prestigious universities and the largest brands in the travel industry to grow their businesses.

Geoswift is an acquirer of UnionPay International in North America, and a long-term partner of many other leading financial institutions. It also operates numbers of currency exchange stores throughout China.

Geoswift is headquartered in Hong Kong with operating offices in Shanghai, Singapore, London, Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco for strategic and regulatory functions. For more information, please visit www.geoswift.com or send in your queries to info@geoswift.com.

