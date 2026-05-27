Geotab Vitality Demonstrates Behavioral Science Works Across Borders and Industry Segments

Early pilots prove that rewarding drivers for safe behavior outperforms traditional monitoring alone

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, and its driver-enablement platform Geotab Vitality shows early success from recent pilot programs across three industry segments and three geographies. As one of the industry's first positive-reinforcement driver safety platforms, Geotab Vitality is showing measurable safety, fuel efficiency, and ROI results with Richards Building Supply in the U.S., King Township in Canada, and Richfords in the U.K.

Driver driving beside a field (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

Geotab's own data reinforces that speeding is present in 22.2% of all collisions and the importance of identifying harsh events. The focus on fleets is to mitigate those risks and shape behavior change and enhance driver well-being. For fleets looking to enhance their safety programs, Geotab Vitality's driver-first coaching app automates safety and fuel efficiency by rewarding safer habits, such as slower acceleration, smoother cornering and braking.

Quicker Results

Since launching in 2025, Geotab Vitality has been piloting its program with fleets across various segments and geographies, finding early success, often within 30 days of implementation.

Customer Success Geography Pilot ROI/Results Transportation and Logistics

(Richards Building Supply) U.S. 41% improvement in overall safe driving

behaviour 8.0% reduction in collision risk 2.7% improved fuel efficiency Public Sector (King Township) Canada 10.9% speeding improvement 7 % reduction in collision risk 6.4% improved fuel efficiency Restoration Services (Richfords) U.K. 59% improvement in safe driving behavior 61% decrease in speeding 22% reduction in collision risk

Driver-led change and engagement

Backed by Vitality's 25 years of behavioral science with 41 million consumers, Geotab Vitality shifts safety engagement directly to drivers through automated gamification.

The Geotab Vitality app:

Delivers personalized safety goals to drivers at regular, automated intervals

Motivates self-improvement through localized rewards that matter to drivers

Helps drive behavioral changes that lead to a measurable improvement in overall fleet safety

"Fleet managers are doing their part to mitigate safety risks," said Steve Lockington, President and CEO, Geotab Vitality. "What we are seeing through our pilot programs however, is that best-in-class fleets want sustained measures that motivate drivers to do better, beyond monitoring. Geotab Vitality offers drivers the ability to manage their own driving behavior through positive reinforcement, not only freeing up time for fleet managers but also enhancing a safe driving culture."

Lockington notes that in just 30 days, customers see tangible results that include improved safety scores, reduction in collision risk and speeding and improved fuel efficiency. Beyond the initial pilot, customers report significant results as they continue the program. Based on King Township's pilot results, the program is projected to deliver a 349% ROI on an annual basis and has already been recognized by Geotab as an Innovation Award Winner.

Geotab Vitality is available globally to Geotab customers. For more information on Geotab Vitality, please visit https://www.geotab.com/vitality/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government — Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets across all seven continents, processing 100 billion data points daily. Serving industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, utilities, field services and beyond, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system, powering smarter, more connected operations. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab is able to meet the highest standards of data security, backed by strong customer support. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

About Geotab Vitality

Geotab Vitality LLC, a new joint venture launched in 2025, combines the power of Geotab's data science and telematics capabilities with Vitality Global's award-winning behavioral science, into an innovative solution that enables sustained driver behavior change through positive reinforcement, not penalties. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we tackle the escalating problem of roadway collisions and rising costs. Our evidence-based approach is delivering significant results for fleets around the world, with some customers experiencing a 24% reduction in collision frequency and a 15% improvement in driving behavior within the first 30 days. Learn more at Geotab Vitality and follow us on LinkedIn.

Geotab Vitality is a trademark or registered trademark of Geotab Vitality LLC. Used with permission. Geotab is a registered trademark of Geotab Inc. Vitality Global is a trademark or registered trademark of Vitality Group International, Inc. Used with permission.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.