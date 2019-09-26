Gerald Bostock and Attorneys to discuss the State of LGBTQ Rights in the Workplace at National Press Club Headliners event following oral arguments in their case before the US Supreme Court on Oct. 8
Sep 26, 2019, 15:10 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerald Lynn Bostock, the plaintiff named in the case of BOSTOCK v. CLAYTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, was fired from his job as a county child welfare services coordinator when his employer learned he joined a gay recreational softball league. On October 8, his case will be one of two heard by the United States Supreme Court to determine whether discrimination against an employee because of sexual orientation constitutes prohibited employment discrimination "because of…sex" within the meaning of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Bostock and his attorneys Brian J. Sutherland and Thomas J. Mew, IV will discuss their case and the fight they have waged on behalf of all LGBTQ people to be free from workplace discrimination – at a National Press Club Headliners event immediately following oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court.
This event will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the Club's First Amendment Lounge, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.
The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.
PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561
