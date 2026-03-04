NOBLE IQ Provides Training for Elite Counter-Drug Group in the Dominican Republic

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOBLE IQ™ recently completed a four-part, high-hazard training program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, at the request of the Directorate for National Drug Control (DNCD), with sponsorship from the U.S. Government. The mission focused on strengthening DNCD agents' ability to dismantle clandestine synthetic drug labs, particularly those producing fentanyl.

NOBLE IQ plays a critical role in the global effort against illicit drugs by modernizing how law enforcement agencies respond to the synthetic drug crisis. The NOBLE IQ training team recently completed a four-part training program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The program focused on strengthening the capabilities of DNCD agents to dismantle clandestine laboratories that manufacture synthetic drugs such as fentanyl.

The DNCD is the Dominican Republic's primary narcotics enforcement and intelligence agency, operating under the Presidency. Its mission is to suppress drug production, trafficking, and illicit consumption nationwide. Key functions include coordinating intelligence and interdiction efforts, seizing illicit assets, and fostering international cooperation with agencies such as INTERPOL and the U.S. DEA.

NOBLE IQ's specialized curriculum helped transition DNCD's new "Elite Group" from traditional drug interdiction to the dangerous work of dismantling synthetic drug labs. The multi-phase program included:

Basic Operator Course : This high-intensity program bridges the gap between standard narcotics enforcement and advanced technical response.





: This high-intensity program bridges the gap between standard narcotics enforcement and advanced technical response. Site Safety : Provides critical skills to secure hazardous lab perimeters and prevent mass-casualty incidents.





: Provides critical skills to secure hazardous lab perimeters and prevent mass-casualty incidents. Level A Operations : Trains agents to operate in environments immediately dangerous to life or health, emphasizing protective posture, tactical maneuvers, and psychological resilience.





: Trains agents to operate in environments immediately dangerous to life or health, emphasizing protective posture, tactical maneuvers, and psychological resilience. Live Fire Tactical Entry: Combines hazardous materials safety with law enforcement tactics to neutralize threats before evidence collection.

The program's goal was to develop risk-based tactics for effective, safe operations to support the DNCD's creation of a pioneering regional unit. At the program's conclusion, NOBLE's CEO, Tom Noble, received formal recognition from the U.S. Ambassador and DNCD leaders, underscoring the partnership's importance in global counter-narcotics efforts.

Clandestine labs present immediate dangers such as accidental inhalation of fentanyl, mucous membrane exposure, explosions, fires, and booby traps, as well as environmental harm from hazardous waste. NOBLE IQ's training addresses these threats and advances a "Risk-Based Response" approach. Agencies learn to identify hazards early using advanced sensors, tailor personal protective equipment to specific risks, and deploy high-tech tools such as DefendEye drones, Zistos visual inspection systems, Operator XR virtual reality trainers, and Recon Robotics® detection robots.

Through partnerships with U.S. agencies, NOBLE IQ exports its advanced training internationally, helping build elite units, foster interagency collaboration, and support comprehensive drug investigations, including financial tracking and informant management. This capacity-building strengthens global efforts to dismantle synthetic drug operations and protect communities.

ABOUT NOBLE IQ

NOBLE IQ™ delivers comprehensive solutions that enhance preparedness, resilience, and risk management for both public- and private-sector organizations. NOBLE IQ is NOBLE's dedicated division for technical support, training, and critical infrastructure security and protection. This division partners with customers throughout every stage of their readiness and response capability.

NOBLE IQ provides end-to-end training, sustainment, and technical services to public safety agencies, the military, and private-sector partners. Its guiding philosophy, Evaluate, Implement, Train, Sustain, embodies the full lifecycle solutions offered. Visit https://www.nobleiq.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Chrissy McStowe

[email protected]

781-616-1529

SOURCE Noble Supply & Logistics