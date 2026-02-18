NOBLE Announces Distribution Agreement with DefendEye to Deliver Instant-Launch AI Drones to First Responders and Defense Agencies

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOBLE announces a new partnership with DefendEye, the world's first instant-launch, fully autonomous AI search drone, specifically designed to provide rapid, effortless aerial intelligence for military, government, and first responders, setting a new standard in emergency mission support. DefendEye is moving its production operations to the United States, making it NDAA compliant, with every critical component manufactured in the United States, including circuit board assembly.

DefendEye Logo DefendEye’s fully autonomous, US-made AI drone requires no piloting skills, thanks to its purpose-built design for first responders and the military.

The partnership includes NOBLE developing training and mission-specific kits for first responders, government, and critical infrastructure security teams, allowing customers to move from procurement to deployment with streamlined onboarding, training, and support.

DefendEye's flagship drone disrupts the UAS market by removing barriers to entry. It is tube-launched, fully autonomous, deploys in under 10 seconds, and requires no pilot skills. Onboard AI detects and tracks subjects, delivering situational awareness in high-stress, time-sensitive environments.

"We are proud to offer innovative solutions to the law enforcement, security, and defense sectors," said Tom Noble, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of NOBLE. "DefendEye's solution enables instant drone deployment with minimal training. Additionally, this solution is economically accessible, allowing even mid-sized and smaller organizations to deploy advanced aerial capabilities."

"We are excited to partner with NOBLE," said James Buchheim, CEO of DefendEye. "NOBLE's infrastructure and expertise help us deliver our technology with the highest standards of readiness and support."

NOBLE will use its government support and procurement capabilities to help agencies acquire and deploy DefendEye systems as complete, mission-aligned packages. This includes configurable drone kits for specific uses and training provided by subject matter experts with operational experience.

About DefendEye

DefendEye designs and manufactures tube-launched autonomous aerial systems focused on delivering rapid situational awareness for teams operating in time-critical environments. Headquartered in Kraków, Poland, DefendEye's flagship platform combines onboard AI and cloud connectivity to enable fast deployment and real-time video delivery without traditional piloting complexity.

Total Vertical Integration: DefendEye is among the few drone companies globally that design and manufacture its own critical components in-house, including Flight Controllers, Cameras, Motors, and GPS units.





DefendEye is among the few drone companies globally that design and manufacture its own critical components in-house, including Flight Controllers, Cameras, Motors, and GPS units. Uncompromised Security: To operate fully with the Department of Defense (DoD), DefendEye has restructured to ensure zero foreign influence. Over 65% of its shareholders are U.S. citizens, and all employees and remaining stakeholders are screened to ensure no ties to adversarial entities.





To operate fully with the Department of Defense (DoD), DefendEye has restructured to ensure zero foreign influence. Over 65% of its shareholders are U.S. citizens, and all employees and remaining stakeholders are screened to ensure no ties to adversarial entities. True DoD Readiness: This move enables DefendEye USA to operate as a thoroughly American company that meets the strictest security standards.

For more information, visit www.defendeye.com

About NOBLE

NOBLE, a leader in global sustainment and operations support for the U.S. Military and civilian government, offers an unparalleled range of mission-critical products and services. Our supply chain contains over 15,000 suppliers and millions of products. We carry top brands and cutting-edge solutions across six domains: aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, and tactical. With strategically located fulfillment centers and operations in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Asia, we rapidly deploy routine and emergency orders, even to high-risk geographical areas.

Threats of terrorism, war, and climate change are growing global concerns. In response, NOBLE offers comprehensive solutions to assess, counter, and neutralize threats. By streamlining acquisition through 150 contract vehicles, and providing ongoing training and sustainment services, NOBLE ensures customers are well-equipped to face today's challenges.

For more information, visit https://www.noble.com/

Media Contact:

Chrissy McStowe

[email protected]

781-616-1529

SOURCE Noble Supply & Logistics