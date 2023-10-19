Gerber Collision & Glass delivers expanded Automotive Scanning and Diagnostics capabilities through Opus IVS Partnership

News provided by

Opus IVS

19 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Strategic Alliance Leverages Advanced Diagnostic Services to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Service Excellence Across Gerber Collision & Glass Locations

DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Collision & Glass, a leader in collision repair and glass replacement is excited to announce the strengthening of their partnership with Opus IVS, a premier provider of intelligent vehicle support solutions.

This strategic alliance allows Gerber Collision & Glass to consolidate their diagnostic services through a single diagnostic platform with Opus IVS's advanced DriveSafe platform, enabling state-of-the-art remote and direct-on-tool diagnostic capabilities across Gerber Collision & Glass locations nationwide.

Enhanced Diagnostic Solutions:
The DriveSafe platform integrates with the newly introduced CoPilot suite of management tools, facilitating delivery of expanded remote services directly to Gerber Collision & Glass locations. The alliance brings a mutual commitment to fostering long term control of the diagnostic and calibration services process to Gerber Collision & Glass, enhancing accessibility and service proficiency.

Mark Miller, Vice President at Gerber Collision & Glass, expressed his enthusiasm, "Advancing our collaboration with Opus IVS aligns seamlessly with our objective to elevate service delivery both remotely and on-site, using the advanced diagnostics and remoting capabilities of OPUS IVS."

Introducing CoPilot Technology:
The collaboration is propelled by the innovative CoPilot technology, a game-changer in streamlining services and diagnostics, allowing remote OE scans approved by OE certification programs and enabling the diagnosis of complex issues and ADAS calibrations.

Brian Herron, CEO at Opus IVS, states, CoPilot technology amalgamates years of OE and remote technology expertise and is poised to redefine how MSOs manage complex calibrations, diagnostics, and services. We're honored to collaborate with Gerber Collision & Glass and are confident in the transformative impact of this technology.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS will showcase many new award-winning product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 70+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre-and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com
(877) 945-6442
E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish
(248) 480-6996
[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

Also from this source

Opus IVS Announces Key Executive Changes to Drive Future Growth

Opus IVS™, offering Intelligent Vehicle Support, uniting OE and multi-brand diagnostics and remote programming in an integrated platform of leading...
Opus IVS Honored with Two Distinguished Motor Top 20 Awards for 2023

Opus IVS Honored with Two Distinguished Motor Top 20 Awards for 2023

Opus IVS™, offering Intelligent Vehicle Support, uniting OE and multi-brand diagnostics and remote programming in an integrated platform of leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.