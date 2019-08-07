Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SAO PAULO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EBITDA margin expands from 14.6% in 2Q18 to 15.5% in 2Q19, reflecting the Company's new asset portfolio, despite the less favorable business environment.

Free cash flow of R$361 million in 2Q19, compared to R$86 million in 2Q18, reversing the negative trend in 1Q19.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decrease 18% in 2Q19 compared to 2Q18, aligned with the strategy of rigorous austerity in costs and expenses.

Dividend distribution in 2Q19 of R$ 119 million (R$ 0.07 per share).

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 2Q19 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/notices-and-results/results-center#2019

The 2Q19 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website:

https://ri.gerdau.com/financial-information/valuation-guide

