GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) -- Best annual adjusted EBITDA in history in 2021, reaching R$23.2 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 29.6%; net income totals R$ 13.9 billion, a historical annual record.

The amount of dividends allocated in 2021 by Gerdau S.A. was R$5.4 billion (R$3.14 per share), a historical record for one year.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$2.2 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.4%, both historical records for a fourth quarter.

Indebtedness level reaches its lowest historical level, with the ratio between net debt and adjusted EBITDA decreasing from 1.25x to 0.30x compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

This month, Gerdau set a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 2031, going from 0.93 t CO2e to 0.83 t CO2e, a level that will place the company with a volume of emissions lower than the half the world average for the steel sector.

