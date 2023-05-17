German Artist Michael Moebius Secures Historic $120 Million Copyright Victory, Setting New Standard for Intellectual Property Protection

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned German artist Michael Moebius has achieved a monumental legal victory, winning an unprecedented $120 million copyright judgment against 399 separate companies guilty of infringing on the artist's copyrights. The judgment, now officially closed for appeal per federal statute, is final and sets a new benchmark for the protection of intellectual property rights in the art world.

Marilyn Monroe Bubblegum and Audrey Hepburn Bubblegum Copyright Michael Moebius
Marilyn Monroe Bubblegum and Audrey Hepburn Bubblegum Copyright Michael Moebius

Created in 2012 through a meticulous painting process, Moebius's enchanting bubblegum portraits of Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn have launched him into the stratosphere of contemporary pop art. These iconic creations have adorned the covers of globally esteemed publications such as Robb Report, amplifying their recognition. Despite this meteoric success, these pieces have become some of the most infringed artworks in existence, surfacing in unauthorized reproductions from bustling street markets across the globe to the digital expanses of the internet, echoing the omnipresence of world-renowned luxury brands.

In an environment where prestigious luxury houses like Hermès, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Dior grapple with rampant infringement, Moebius's distinctive works have experienced similar challenges. This parallel not only accentuates the global allure and high demand for Moebius's creations but also underscores the landmark significance of this court case in safeguarding the sanctity of original artwork and intellectual property.

The case, initially filed under seal and later made public (Case Number 1:22-CV-06079), was handled by Whitewood Law PLLC and resulted in a momentous $120 million judgment, the largest ever awarded to a living independent artist. It underscores the immense value of creators' rights and sets a precedent for future legal battles, demonstrating that artists can successfully recover damages exceeding the costs of litigation, an unprecedented achievement in modern intellectual property rights.

Moebius, alongside Kevin Esfandi and their legal team, remain committed to resolutely pursuing all infringers. This historic judgment marks a significant milestone in the fight for artistic rights and the protection of invaluable creative works, ensuring the protection and respect of artists' intellectual property rights.

About Michael Moebius

German artist Michael Moebius has gained international acclaim for his iconic pop art creations. His bubblegum portraits of Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn are celebrated worldwide, and he continues to push boundaries in contemporary art while advocating for artists' intellectual property rights. For more information, visit https://www.michaelmoebius.com

