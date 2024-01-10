German Security Company Opens First North American Facility in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frogfish Corp., a German security company specializing in surveillance cameras and other safety products, recently announced plans to open an office in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the company's first North American facility.

"The partnership and support we've received from the Missouri team has been outstanding." Post this Frogfish Corp. is expanding into the U.S. with a new office in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Frogfish is experiencing tremendous growth globally, and expanding into the North American market will allow us to continue to scale," said Simon Strobel, President of frogfish Corp. "As we explored locations for our new office, St. Louis quickly became the top choice. The partnership and support we've received from the Missouri team has been outstanding, and having an office in the center of the U.S. will greatly benefit our company and our customers."

Frogfish was founded in 2022. The German company's expertise lies in surveillance cameras and a variety of products and solutions that keep homes, buildings, large areas, and many other places safe. Frogfish plans to create 20 new jobs at its new office in St. Louis.

"Our team enjoyed working with frogfish Corp. as they expanded their footprint into Missouri," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Our state is already home to nearly 50 German companies. With top universities, the brightest talent, and our strategic location, Missouri stands out as an excellent destination for companies seeking a solid foothold in the region."

"Choosing the St. Louis metro for its North American expansion indicates that frogfish Corp. sees what others around the world are seeing — the St. Louis region is primed for global growth," said Maggie Kost, Chief Business Attraction Officer at Greater St. Louis, Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome frogfish to St. Louis and look forward to watching the company contribute to the growth and innovation of our expanding tech sector, a key strategic priority for the metro."

Frogfish Corp. is a leading provider of surveillance cameras and security products with a mission to empower customers to seamlessly integrate their hardware and software. With a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, frogfish Corp. has become a prominent player in the security industry.

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 33,000+ new jobs, $1.7 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $6.4 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

