URBN Opens $60 Million Fulfillment Center In Missouri For Rental Brand Nuuly

"The opening of URBN's new facility is an exciting moment for the company, the Kansas City region, and our state," said Governor Mike Parson. "Missouri's economic strengths are continuing to result in significant investments from world-class employers. We're proud to see URBN beginning operations in Raymore and look forward to the lasting, positive impact it will provide for Missourians."

URBN is investing $60 million in two phases of work over a five-year period to build a second Nuuly fulfillment and laundry facility, which is expected to create 750 jobs over the next five years and will provide the company with capacity to triple its active subscriber base, following an exceptionally strong year.

"Nuuly has experienced unprecedented growth and momentum, and we are excited to expand our operations to the Kansas City region to support our next phase of growth," said David Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and President of Nuuly. "Opening our second U.S. fulfillment center will allow us to grow well into the future."

The new facility is a cutting-edge fulfillment center with full laundering and clothing alteration capabilities that will enable Nuuly to optimize its service across the country.

"Since our initial contact and conversations with URBN, we knew they would be great community partners," said Mayor Kris Turnbow. "We are excited about working with them and having them in Raymore."

"We're excited to celebrate the opening of URBN's Nuuly fulfillment center, the company's second facility in the KC region," said Chris Gutierrez, President of KC SmartPort, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "An industrial hub with robust infrastructure and skilled workforce, the KC region remains a top destination for leading brands, and we look forward to URBN's ongoing success here."

Since launching in 2019, Nuuly has become the leading subscription rental clothing service for women and currently offers over 19,000 styles from more than 400 designer and contemporary brands, including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People.

"We're thrilled to join URBN, the city of Raymore, and our partners in celebrating the opening of this new facility," said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "We're grateful for all those who supported URBN as it joins a growing list of innovative companies that are investing in our state and helping Missourians prosper."

"URBN's strategic choice to open its new facility in Missouri further underscores the state's unparalleled advantages," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Missouri's central location in the heart of the nation, coupled with our robust infrastructure and skilled workforce, makes the state an ideal hub for businesses seeking efficiency and connectivity. We are thrilled to welcome renowned global retailer URBN to Missouri, and we are confident their presence will not only enhance the local economy but also leverage the state's business advantages for their continued success."

Nuuly's new facility is located at the Raymore Commerce Center, which was developed by VanTrust Real Estate.

About URBN

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly, and Menus & Venues. URBN Leads with Creativity… and since 1970, URBN has inspired customers through a creative and entrepreneurial approach to products, services, and experiences. To learn more visit: www.urbn.com

About Nuuly

Since 1970, URBN has encouraged customers to express themselves through their wardrobes and the spaces they keep. Nuuly is the latest extension of this mission—an experience that gives customers access to more of the clothes and brands they love through a monthly rental subscription. Nuuly stocks thousands of styles from hundreds of brands for all of life's occasions—from the special to the everyday, from work to vacations, and everything in between. For more information, visit www.nuuly.com and follow @nuuly on Instagram. Press inquiries directed to [email protected].

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 33,100+ new jobs, $1.7 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $6.4 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

