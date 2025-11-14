German Women's Wellness Brand Princess Luna Presents at CIIE, Showcasing Science-Backed Health Innovations

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which commenced on November 5 in Shanghai, served as a platform for German women's wellness brand Princess Luna to showcase its science-backed health innovations.

The brand attracted significant attention at the exhibition with its research-driven approach to female wellness, highlighting its commitment to addressing intimate health needs through scientifically formulated products. Many visitors came to learn about its innovative offerings, reflecting growing consumer interest in women's health products.

image

During the expo, Princess Luna presented its core product lines designed to support women's microbiological balance and overall well-being. The brand invited health professionals to introduce the science behind protecting women's health and address common misconceptions.

"Protecting intimate wellness is crucial, and we shouldn't hesitate to discuss it openly. It's important to understand the proper ways to maintain healthy microbiological environments," said Bai Wenpei, a leading gynecologist from China.

This open dialogue became a highlight at the booth, drawing positive reactions from international visitors.

"It's really great to see a German brand like Princess Luna at CIIE," commented a German visitor. "I'm a big supporter of the brand, and it's wonderful to see everyone talking openly about women's health."

The brand's activities garnered focused coverage from key Chinese media outlets, including People's Daily and CCTV.com. Reports emphasized the brand's scientific foundation and its alignment with China's push for high-quality health innovations. This recognition underscores both the credibility of the brand and the expanding market potential for specialized women's health products.

"Despite the high incidence of women's intimate health issues, many still choose to endure and neglect the problem," said the brand representative. "We hope that by openly discussing this topic, more women worldwide will feel comfortable addressing their health concerns and realize they are not alone in facing these challenges."

Looking ahead, Princess Luna plans to further advance women's wellness globally through scientific innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823126/image.jpg