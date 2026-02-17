GermGuardian AirSafe+ XL Intelligent Air Purifier Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Cleaning Awards Winner

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GermGuardian, a leader in indoor air quality solutions from Guardian Technologies, announced today that the AirSafe+™ XL Intelligent Air Purifier (AC3200) was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards. The full list of awards can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningawards2026.

GermGuardian Airsafe+ XL Intelligent Air Purifier

Recognized for its powerful performance, the AirSafe+ XL Air Purifier is designed to help deliver cleaner, fresher indoor air through advanced filtration and intelligent features tailored for larger living spaces. At its core, a 360-degree True Genuine HEPA PURE filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns*, including smoke, dust, pollen, and pet dander, working alongside a fabric pre-filter that addresses larger particles and an activated carbon filter that neutralizes odors. An added Zero Ozone-certified UV-C light acts as the ultimate line of defense, reducing airborne allergens, germs, bacteria, and mold spores**.

An integrated Intellisense™ air quality indicator continuously monitors indoor air quality and automatically adjusts fan speed as conditions change, helping ensure optimal performance without requiring constant manual input. This allows consumers to maintain cleaner air with less effort, while the intuitive display panel and 10 adjustable speed settings provide added flexibility to tailor airflow and noise levels based on space, schedule, or comfort preferences.

"Recognition from Good Housekeeping is a meaningful milestone for our team," said Rukky Ojakovo, Business Unit Director for Guardian Technologies at Lasko. "The AirSafe+ XL reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering smart, approachable air care solutions that are designed and engineered in the U.S. and supported by replaceable filters that make it easy for consumers to maintain performance over time and feel confident in the air they breathe."

Designed and engineered in the United States, GermGuardian has focused on improving indoor air quality since 2005. All GermGuardian air purifiers are developed using rigorous testing methods that exceed industry standards and are CARB Certified, ETL Certified, and Zero Ozone Verified, reinforcing the brand's commitment to safety, performance, and long-term reliability.

The GermGuardian AirSafe+™ XL Air Purifier is now available on Amazon retailing for $229.99. For more information, please visit www.guardiantechnologies.com.

*Initial efficiency value. As small as 0.1 microns from the air passing through the filter media. **Tested with Staphylococcus Albus, Escherichia Coli, Aspergillus Niger, and Phi-X174.

About Guardian Technologies

Guardian Technologies is a leader in air quality products dedicated to bringing innovative and effective home environment solutions to the consumer market. Branded under the GermGuardian and PureGuardian names, all Guardian Technologies products are designed and engineered in the USA and undergo stringent scientific testing using reputable and independent labs.

About Lasko

Lasko's Mission is to be a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com.

