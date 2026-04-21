Geronimo Power Announces Start of Operations at Blevins Solar

270 MW solar project located in Falls County, Texas

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geronimo Power (Geronimo) today announced the start of commercial operations at its Blevins Solar Project (Blevins) a major renewable energy facility delivering reliable, low-cost power while driving long-term economic and environmental benefits for Falls County and the state of Texas. Blevins is a 270-megawatt (MW) solar project located in Falls County, Texas within the ERCOT market.

"The Blevins project reflects Geronimo's commitment to building energy infrastructure that delivers real value to communities," said Gemma Smith, Vice President of Operations at Geronimo. "Working alongside partners such as Fujifilm and Bristol Myers Squibb, we're delivering dependable power and meaningful economic investment while advancing our shared commitment to community-focused, responsibly built clean energy."

Blevins will service two previously announced power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Fujifilm and Bristol Myers Squibb.

"At Fujifilm, we have a proud history that spans nearly a century -- leveraging our excellence in imaging to become a global leader across healthcare, life sciences, and advanced materials. Yet our purpose has always remained the same — to create and support technologies that improve lives and bring the world more smiles," said Girish Menon, senior director, Environmental Health and Safety, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. "This power purchase agreement turns our purpose into action by supporting new, renewable electricity that advances our energy strategy and helps sustain Fujifilm's broader decarbonization efforts across North America."

"Blevins reflects how Bristol Myers Squibb is embedding sustainability into the core of our operations, not as a singular initiative, but as a strategic lever that strengthens resilience and advances performance," said Briana Marvuglio, Executive Director, Environment & Sustainability Enablement. "By investing in renewable energy at scale, we are redefining how environmental stewardship supports long-term business continuity and drives better outcomes for the patients we serve."

In celebration of the addition of Blevins to its ERCOT portfolio, Geronimo hosted a community event last fall with landowners, community members and project partners to highlight the many benefits the project will bring to local and state communities.

Over the first 20 years of operation, Blevins is expected to generate approximately $33.8 million in direct economic impact, including $32.5 million in new tax revenue for Falls County and the local school and emergency districts. The project supported roughly 400 construction jobs and will sustain three to four full-time operational positions over its lifetime. Above and beyond tax revenue and job creation, Blevins has pledged approximately $1.3 million in charitable giving during the project's first 20 years of operation.

In addition to the economic benefits provided by the project, Blevins is anticipated to offset more than 9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the first 20 years of operation - the equivalent of removing roughly 101,700 vehicles from the road for one year. The project will also generate enough clean energy to provide the equivalent electrical usage of 88,900 homes annually.

About Geronimo Power

Geronimo Power develops, owns and operates large-scale power and affiliated digital infrastructure projects throughout America's Heartland, including solar, wind, energy storage and powered data parks. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, Geronimo Power equips landowners and rural communities with sustainable revenue to ignite local economic growth. To learn more about Geronimo Power, visit www.geronimopower.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

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612-504.4839

SOURCE Geronimo Power, LLC