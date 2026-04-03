Geronimo Power Announces Start of Operations in Ohio at Dodson Creek Solar Project

117 MW PJM project located in Highland County

MINNEAPOLIS, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geronimo Power (Geronimo) announced today the start of commercial operations at its Dodson Creek Solar Project (Dodson Creek) in Highland County, Ohio. Located within the PJM market, Dodson will deliver 117 megawatts (MW) of power and generate an estimated $49 million in direct economic benefit for the local community.

"Together with our community members and project partners, we're proud to expand our commitment to Ohio," stated Andy Cukurs, Chief Operations Officer for Geronimo Power. "With Dodson Creek, our total Ohio operating portfolio has reached 675 MW - that equates to over $240 million in economic benefit to local and state residents throughout our portfolio's operating life."

During construction, Dodson Creek employed 125 construction workers at its peak. The project was constructed by Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner, Kiewit Power Constructors Co.

"We are pleased that the Dodson Creek Solar Project is now in commercial operation, reflecting our strong partnership with Geronimo Power and the Highland County community," said Brian Koller, Vice President of Kiewit Power Constructors Co. "Kiewit is proud to have successfully delivered this project and to support Ohio's clean energy future and long-term economic growth."

Dodson Creek utilizes Series 7 modules developed and produced by First Solar, Inc (Nasdaq: FSLR), which operates a major manufacturing and R&D hub in nearby Perrysburg, Ohio.

"We're proud that our Series 7 technology is helping power the Dodson Creek Solar Project," said Dr. Mounir El Asmar, First Solar's Head of Strategic Accounts. "This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with Geronimo Power and underscores how genuinely American solar technology can drive economic growth while supporting the nation's need for affordable energy."

Over the first 20 years of operation, Dodson Creek is anticipated to produce approximately $21 million in new tax revenue for Highland County and local townships, school districts and emergency (fire/EMS/mental health) districts.

Additionally, Geronimo announced a pledge to contribute $585,000 to Highland County charities and organizations through a dedicated charitable fund. These operating project charitable funds are unique to Geronimo and exemplify how they commit to being good neighbors within the communities in which their projects are built.

About Geronimo Power

Geronimo Power develops, owns and operates large-scale power assets throughout America's Heartland, including solar, wind and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, Geronimo Power equips landowners and rural communities with sustainable revenue to ignite local economic growth. To learn more about Geronimo Power, visit www.geronimopower.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Geronimo Power, LLC