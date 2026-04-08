Geronimo Power Brings Community Focused Approach to Data Center Development in Minnesota

Farmer-founded company brings 20 years of experience building large scale power assets

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As data center development accelerates across Minnesota and the country, energy and infrastructure developers are increasingly aligned around a shared understanding: large digital infrastructure must be built transparently, responsibly, and with clear community benefit. Drawing on more than 20 years of experience developing largescale clean energy infrastructure, Geronimo Power (Geronimo) is helping lead that movement in Minnesota.

Founded in 2004 by a Minnesota farmer, Geronimo has shaped a development philosophy grounded in early engagement, open communication, and long-term local partnership.

"Our experience in rural communities has taught us that development has to deliver real, lasting benefits for the people who live there — and in our home state of Minnesota, we're proud to help lead that effort by putting community benefit, transparency, and environmental stewardship at the center of our approach," said Blake Nixon, President and CEO of Geronimo.

In a recent interview with FOX 9, Blake discussed the responsibility developers carry as data center growth accelerates, emphasizing the importance of doing what Geronimo has long done in the power sector — engaging communities early and addressing questions directly as projects take shape.

"There has been a fair amount of information shared on both sides of the discussion," said Darcy Ulbrich, a Reading resident. "Open and transparent communication is essential to making good decisions as a community. By focusing on accurate information, respectful dialogue, and a thoughtful public process, we can ensure residents are informed, heard, and confident in how decisions about our future are made."

Throughout the Nobles County (Nobles) Powered Data Park (PDP) development process, Geronimo has actively sought and advocated for public involvement, including hosting multiple open houses and weekly coffee hours, as well as opening a local office with drop-in and appointment times. In coordination with its Worthington-based employees, Geronimo has donated to and sponsored several local organizations and has received significant press coverage regarding its Nobles PDP and transparent development approach.

"Modern data centers are simply today's version of the industries that built our communities—responsibly converting local resources into essential services we all rely on," said Michael Hoeft, Worthington resident and local concrete construction contractor. "The Nobles County Powered Data Park is a 21st century opportunity that deserves to be considered on its merits and long-term benefits."

Geronimo's proposed Nobles PDP located in southwestern Minnesota is currently progressing through the Alternative Urban Areawide Review (AUAR), a robust study that looks at how a proposed development needs to consider environmental measures, such as water, noise, air quality, roads and more. As longtime environmental stewards, Geronimo is proud to be working with local and state officials to progress the Nobles PDP forward with open dialogue, collaboration and conservation top of mind.

"A project of this scale will transform the economy in Nobles County for generations to come," said Greg DeGroot, Worthington resident and retired local business owner. "The Nobles County Powered Data Park will drive enormous capital investment, increase demand for local services and create a ripple effect of economic opportunity across our entire region."

The Nobles PDP is anticipated to bring significant economic growth to the local region, including the creation of new jobs and millions of dollars in new tax revenue benefiting the county, township and local schools. Additionally, Geronimo's 10/10/10 Community Benefits Plan will establish three separate $10 million commitments – a charitable fund, neighbor shared benefits program, and a community development fund – each designed to address a different community priority and create long-term value for the broader region.

About Geronimo Power

Geronimo Power develops, owns and operates large-scale power and affiliated digital infrastructure projects throughout America's Heartland, including solar, wind, energy storage and powered data parks. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, Geronimo Power equips landowners and rural communities with sustainable revenue to ignite local economic growth. To learn more about Geronimo Power, visit www.geronimopower.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Contact: Emily Morissette

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications

Geronimo Power

[email protected]

612-504-4839

SOURCE Geronimo Power, LLC