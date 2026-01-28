Geronimo Power's Farmer-Friendly and Community First Approach Receives Warm Welcome from Minnesota's Nobles County Community

Open houses met with excitement for proposed Powered Data Park's data center and new dedicated power generation

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Geronimo Power (Geronimo) welcomed community members and residents to their new office space in Worthington, Minnesota to discuss and answer questions around the proposed Nobles County Powered Data Park (PDP). The Open House event took place over two Minnesota cold days, with ten education stations that covered topics ranging from permitting and construction schedules to water usage and impacts on electric rates for local residents.

"Our Community First approach is rooted in our commitment to being open and transparent throughout all phases of a project, especially early on when we know that there are many questions from the local community," said David Reamer, Chief Development Officer at Geronimo. "This commitment has been our company's foundational value since we were formed in 2004 by a Minnesota farmer – and it remains the driving force behind everything we do."

"The open house was a great opportunity for us to have conversations with and listen to our neighbors – and we really appreciate that so many people braved the cold to come out and meet with us," stated Jordan Burmeister, the lead Developer on the Nobles County PDP and a member of the Geronimo team since 2009. "In my 16 years with the company, this has always been how we develop and operate, and I'm very proud to work for a company that continues to lead the industry in how to engage and work side-by-side with our project community members."

The Nobles County PDP is comprised of a data center collocated with new local, clean power generation which will supply power to the data center, helping to strengthen the region's electric grid, protect ratepayers, and ensure that economic investment and impact remain local. The project is anticipated to contribute hundreds of new construction and operations jobs, long-term infrastructure investments, and millions in new tax revenue for the local school district, townships, county and state over the life of the project.

Representatives from Nobles Cooperative Electric were also present at the event. Nobles Cooperative Electric is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that serves residential, agricultural, and commercial members across southwestern Minnesota. Headquartered in Slayton, Minnesota, the cooperative will provide electric service to the proposed data center as part of its service territory.

"We really value the community-focused approach that Geronimo has taken with this project," said Adam Tromblay, CEO of Nobles Cooperative Electric. "They've been open and transparent from the start and have taken the time to listen to our members and local stakeholders throughout the process. That kind of collaboration matters in rural communities, and we value the opportunity to work with a company like Geronimo that has deep experience developing projects in rural areas that will support the local economy."

About Geronimo Power

Geronimo Power develops, owns and operates large-scale power assets throughout America's Heartland, including solar, wind and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, Geronimo Power equips landowners and rural communities with sustainable revenue to ignite local economic growth. To learn more about Geronimo Power, visit www.geronimopower.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

