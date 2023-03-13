Gestalt and Pramana Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Customers Advanced, AI-Enabled Image Analysis in End-to-End Solution

Companies to demonstrate technologies at the 2023 USCAP Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SPOKANE, Wash., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital pathology solutions, and Pramana, Inc. , an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, announced a strategic collaboration to provide an AI-powered, end-to-end digital pathology platform for laboratories, health systems and academic medical centers.

The integration between Pramana's SpectralHT scanning solution and Gestalt's PathFlow solution enables fast, accurate and automated slide scanning with AI algorithms and image analysis applied directly to the whole slide images. The advanced technology can be applied during the processing phase or with Gestalt's Image Management System post scan. Pramana's DICOM images are managed directly within Gestalt's platform. This relationship enhances each company's technological solution by providing streamlined integration between the Pramana scanners and Gestalt's award-winning digital pathology solution, PathFlow.

"I am excited about the relationship between our two companies. It embodies our philosophy of continuing to bring new methods of diagnostic and research support directly to pathologists, scientists and academics," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer. "When forward-thinking technology companies work together to bring solutions that can significantly impact the tools being used to diagnose and treat patients, train residents and pathologists, and provide a foundation for scientists to build new solutions, then we are making meaningful strides in advancing healthcare globally."

"Digital pathology is crossing the technology adoption chasm and being actively pursued beyond the researchers," said Prasanth Perugupalli, Chief Product Officer of Pramana. "Pramana is pioneering Digital Pathology 2.0 – the new standard in whole slide imaging – designed to empower pathologists, automate lab operations, and enable algorithm developers. Our collaboration with Gestalt will provide labs and pathologists the quality they have come to expect in whole slide imaging and raise confidence in digital adoption."

Contact Pramana or Gestalt for more information or a customized demonstration. The companies will also be exhibiting the technologies at the 2023 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting , March 11-16 in New Orleans. Visit Gestalt in booth #253, and Pramana in booth #115.

Pramana

Pramana, Inc. , a health technology company founded by nference, Inc., enables seamless digital adoption by pathology labs and medical centers. Built upon extensive industry experience and patented technological innovation, Pramana is a gateway for pathologists and physicians to utilize AI-enabled decision support. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and backed by Matrix Capital, a global leader in customized investment solutions, and NTTVC, a leading firm backing diverse founders within the technology spectrum. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai .

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT. CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

