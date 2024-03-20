Gestalt Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Digital Pathology Education Module to Include Proficiency Testing, Credentialing, and Credential Management

Now available! Gestalt to Demonstrate During USCAP 2024

SPOKANE, Wash., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of (AI)-driven digital pathology solutions, is excited to announce a series of significant enhancements to its educational module and digital pathology solution, within the PathFlow® solution. These advancements underscore Gestalt's commitment to transforming healthcare from every perspective.

Our newly expanded Education Module now includes automated, digital evaluation, proficiency testing, credentialing management, and results comparison features. Designed to streamline and ease the heavily manual processes of pathologist proficiency testing, onboarding, and credentialing.

"Our commitment to innovation extends across all facets of pathology, from Anatomic Pathology (AP), Research, and Education to Management and Administrative functions. These enhancements reflect our vision for a future where education and technology converge to improve operational processes," says Lisa-Jean Clifford, Chief Strategy Officer and COO at Gestalt Diagnostics. "Our solutions are designed to significantly streamline workflow, enhance efficiency, support patient safety, and offer improved quality and cost. We believe that delivering products with these goals in mind will have a major impact on operations within healthcare, academic, and research facilities, for the pathologist, scientist, and clinician, ultimately providing faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment for the patient and optimized operations with significant savings to organizations."

Gestalt Diagnostics has a proven track record of excellence. Its customers are already leveraging the company's expertise for primary diagnoses*, tumor boards, onboarding and training, collaboration, and supporting remote access for hundreds of client pathologists who are geographically dispersed. Additionally, Gestalt supports research and retrospective image and data capture for over 10 million pathology slides.

Join us at USCAP, March 23-28, at booth #554 to see how our efforts in clinical, education, and research initiatives are setting new standards in digital solutions.

About Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow® solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT. CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

