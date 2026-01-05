Get a Jump Start on 2026 Health Goals with "New Year, New You" Sale at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Health-E Commerce® helps consumers save even more when using tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds by offering discounts on eligible telehealth services, including mental health counseling, GLP-1 medications, vision care, oral health, and wearable health technology

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The dawn of a new year brings with it a fresh list of personal improvement goals. According to recent surveys , three in 10 Americans have set resolutions for 2026, with the most common goals focusing on increasing physical activity, improving physical and mental health, and saving more money. Health-E Commerce ®, parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, the first and leading online stores dedicated exclusively to selling FSA- and HSA-eligible products and services, announced today the launch of its " New Year, New You " promotion that will deliver exclusive savings to support the health goals that matter most to individuals and families.

Get the support you need to achieve your 2026 health goals during the "New Year, New You" sale at FSA Store and HSA Store. Score discounts on products and services from SHED, Oura Ring, SmileSet, Warby Parker, and BetterHelp.

"Nothing is more important than our individual and family health, but the road to new behaviors can be costly. Fortunately, your FSA and HSA supports both your health and your financial goals," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "Not only can you reduce your taxable income when you enroll in these accounts, but you save money when you use tax-free funds to invest in and commit to improving your health."

To help consumers start the year with confidence and clarity, FSA Store® and HSA Store® will offer the following discounts during the month of January. Unless otherwise stated, all offers expired January 31, 2026 at 11:59 p.m., ET.

Shed Prescription GLP-1 medications: $130 off the first month of treatment for new customers. Cannot be combined with other discounts.

Prescription medications: $130 off the first month of treatment for new customers. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Oura Ring Wearable health tracker: Exclusive 10% off for FSA Store ® and HSA Store ® customers, available January 12 through January 16, 2026. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Cannot be combined.

Wearable health tracker: Exclusive 10% off for FSA Store and HSA Store customers, available January 12 through January 16, 2026. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Cannot be combined. SmileSet Doctor-directed clear aligners, at-home impression kits, and retainers: 25% off the impression kit and 25% off custom aligners. Pricing subject to change. Promotional offers cannot be combined. Additional fees may apply.

Doctor-directed clear aligners, at-home impression kits, and retainers: 25% off the impression kit and 25% off custom aligners. Pricing subject to change. Promotional offers cannot be combined. Additional fees may apply. Warby Parker Prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses: 15% off any two or more pairs of prescription glasses and 20% off the first contact lens order. Discount restrictions apply. See Warby Parker offer Terms and Conditions for details.

Prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses: 15% off any two or more pairs of prescription glasses and 20% off the first contact lens order. Discount restrictions apply. See Warby Parker offer Terms and Conditions for details. BetterHelp Online mental health counseling: 25% off the first month of therapy for new customers.

Spend FSA Funds Before the March 15 Grace Period. If you're enrolled in an FSA and your employer offers a grace period extension, now is the time to use those funds to jump start your 2026 wellness goals with discounted telehealth services through the "New Year, New You" promotion. Check out our full selection of FSA- and HSA-telehealth services and everyday health items, as well.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce