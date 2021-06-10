Get ahead of wintertime blues! Alaska Airlines adds new flights to sun-filled spots

Just in time for the holidays, we'll begin weekly, seasonal service between San Francisco and Cancun on Dec. 16 , offering our Bay Area guests a convenient way to get away to eastern Mexico .

and on , offering our guests a convenient way to get away to eastern . We'll launch two new flights from Portland on Dec. 16 to Tampa and New Orleans – the only nonstops from the Rose City to these two Southern destinations. These routes are also seasonal service, each with several flights a week.

on to and – the only nonstops from the Rose City to these two Southern destinations. These routes are also seasonal service, each with several flights a week. On Nov. 19 , we'll say howdy to another new route connecting Palm Springs and Austin . It's the only nonstop flight between the heart of the Coachella Valley and the Texas capital with flights five times a week.

"Since March, our bookings for leisure travel have exceeded what they were before the pandemic. For many of our guests, there's an increased confidence that comes after being vaccinated. They were cooped up for well over a year – now they're ready to relax, enjoy and explore," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "With these new routes, we can whisk them away to destinations that have a warm sparkle in the wintertime."

Many of our guests are leisure travelers – heading to Hawaii for vacation, visiting family in Boston, maybe off to a soccer tournament with the kids in Los Angeles. They turn to us for low fares, great service and genuine hospitality. We offer West Coast-inspired fresh meals and beverages, hundreds of free TV shows and movies to watch on personal devices, upgraded satellite Wi-Fi on more of our aircraft and even free texting during flights.

Start Date End Date City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Nov. 19 April 18 Austin – Palm Springs 9 a.m. 10:35 a.m. 5x/Weekly E175 Nov. 19 April 18 Palm Springs – Austin 11:05 a.m. 4:10 p.m. 5x/Weekly E175 Dec. 16 April 18 San Francisco –Cancun 9:40 a.m. 5:55 p.m. Weekly 737 Dec. 16 April 18 Cancun – San Francisco 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Weekly 737 Dec. 16 April 18 Portland – Tampa 12:10 p.m. 8:29 p.m. 4x/Weekly 737 Dec. 16 April 18 Tampa – Portland 8 a.m. 11 a.m. 4x/Weekly 737 Dec. 16 April 18 Portland – New Orleans 12 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 3x/Weekly 737 Dec. 16 April 18 New Orleans – Portland 8 a.m. 11:10 a.m. 3x/Weekly 737

These leisure routes are part of a series of new ones we've recently announced. With the addition of our new nonstop service to Belize from Los Angeles and Seattle this November, our guests have access to 42 more nonstops now than they did before the pandemic.

As flyers begin traveling again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems). For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

With hygiene and safety concerns top of mind, we've made it easy for the travel journey to be nearly touch-free. You can check-in for your flight with the Alaska mobile app and get a mobile boarding pass. Plus, our improved technology now allows us to scan boarding passes up to six feet away to help maintain physical distance, bag tags can be printed without touching the check-in kiosks, and food and beverages can be purchased on board using a stored credit card.

Alaska is the newest member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on 20 oneworld and airline partners.

