Get Back-to-School Vaccinations and Physicals at Kroger

Kroger Health encourages immunizations ahead of the school year to prevent infectious diseases

CINCINNATI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is reminding and encouraging students and customers to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year to protect against and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

"Back-to-school preparations should include making sure students are up to date on their vaccinations and completing their pre-participation physicals for athletics and extracurricular activities," said Meggen Brown, MSN, FNP-BC, chief nursing officer, Kroger Health. "When students are vaccinated, they protect themselves, other students, their families and their communities. Pre-participation physicals can detect health concerns before participation."

Different vaccines are recommended for children through college-aged young adults based on, among other things, school and extracurricular requirements. These can range from Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) to meningococcal vaccinations and yearly flu shots. When students are protected against vaccine-preventable illnesses, they experience fewer absences due to illness which may provide them the opportunity to more fully participate in classroom activities and maximize their learning potential. It also helps prevent the spread of disease and protects those most vulnerable from serious complications.

The Little Clinic also provides wellness screenings, annual physicals, routine tests and other important preventive healthcare services for children and adults of all ages. For a comprehensive list of vaccinations and services, consult a healthcare provider at your local Kroger Co. family of pharmacies or The Little Clinic®. Schedule an appointment during your next visit to the store at kroger.com/health/clinic.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Kroger Health:
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 associates, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

