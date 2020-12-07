Get 'Em Before They're Hot

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty's fourth annual Bull Market list features the enthusiast cars, trucks, and motorcycles that the company's market experts predict will increase in value over the next 12 months. But the list isn't tailored to get-rich-quick flippers, it's aimed at prospective owners who want to find, buy, and drive a cool vehicle they love.

"The Bull Market list is designed to give people a heads up on vehicles to buy now before they become less affordable," said Brian Rabold, Hagerty's Vice President of Valuation Services and head of the company's 18-person team that selects vehicles for the Bull Market list each December.

This year's list highlights fun cars across a variety of budgets and tastes that fall into three main groups:

Niche vehicles primed for wider recognition, including the Honda S600 and S800, the Volkswagen Vanagon, the FJ80 Toyota Land Cruiser, and the early sandcast Honda CB750 motorcycles. Almost forgotten favorites ready for their comeback tours, including the Jaguar XK 120, 1980s Ferrari Testarossa and the 2005-06 Ford GT. Newer cars that are accelerating out of their depreciation curves, namely the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Lexus LFA, Audi TT and Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8.

"Owning and enjoying a classic is cheaper than many think," said Larry Webster, Senior Vice President of Media and Editorial for Hagerty. "These are the cars that you can buy, enjoy, and if the time comes to sell, you can likely do so without a depreciation hit. At Hagerty, we strive to spread the love for cars, and thanks to our treasure trove of data we're able to show that owning a compelling older car is not the financial risk many fear."

Hagerty's Bull Market Quick Takes:

2011–12 Lexus LFA: Toyota makes its fans wait a long time between supercars, but the 2011-12 Lexus LFA made it worthwhile. A wholly unique front-engine exotic propelled by a whooping V-10, the LFA wasn't like anything from Italy or Germany. If Godzilla and a PlayStation got together to make a car, this would be it.

2006–10 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8: The squarish lines of this generation of the Grand Cherokee date to Chrysler's unhappy marriage with Germany's Daimler, but the 6.1 liters of Hemi muscle under the hood are all American. All-weather acceleration is the appeal, though the gas station will become that place where everybody knows your name.

1984–91 Ferrari Testarossa: Debuting at the 1984 Paris show, the Testarossa was a sensation. Intended to fix the flaws of its predecessor, the 512 BBi, the new TR featured a larger cockpit, a useable trunk, and a cooler interior thanks to moving the radiators from the nose to the flanks. One of the most memorable cars of the 1980s.

2005-17 Aston Martin V8 Vantage: Aston Martin's least expensive car was also its best car in 2005. The gorgeous front-engine GT featured an aluminum frame and an emotional, Italianesque V-8, plus deft handling. It was aimed at the still-working rich with an aggressive base price just above that of a Porsche 911. Models with the 4.7-liter engine will see the strongest growth.

1964–70 Honda S600/S800: Since it was never imported to the U.S., the S600/800 is rare in left-hand drive, but worth seeking out. The dual-cam engine leans left at 45 degrees and wears four Keihin carburetors. That and chain-drive are perhaps to be expected from a bike maestro trying its hand at cars.

1980–91 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia: The Instagram darling and center of the Van Life movement, the old Vanagon remains desirable partly because of the romance associated with carrying your house on your back, and partly because of VW's steadfast refusal to replace it with anything comparable.

2005–06 Ford GT: When Ford set out to re-create its history with a reborn GT, the resulting car was several things other exotics notably weren't: comfortable, user-friendly and serviceable at any Ford dealer. They are valuable partly because they are so enjoyable.

2000–06 Audi TT Quattro Coupe: A design icon from the get-go, the Audi TT sent every other automaker scurrying for tracing paper. Few new cars in the years to follow didn't steal at least one design element, from the wrap-around lamps to low roofline to the browed wheel arches to the metal-accented interior.

1948–54 Jaguar XK 120: Grace and pace, even if it doesn't have much space. The 120 may have been a squeeze even for the people of 1949, but it did set the record for fastest production car in 1949. That performance was paired with refinement and resulted in a whole lot of elegant fun. Prices cooled for a time, which placed it into reach of many younger collectors who are driving renewed interest.

1969 Honda CB750 Sandcast: Like a storm rising from the east, Honda smashed to pieces the leaky fleet of Europe's motorcycle industry in the 1960s, in part with the smooth and reliable CB750 Four. The earliest sandcast examples are worth twice as much as the other 400,000 made.

1993–97 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80: Toyota's lumbering UN fleet truck was never built to be collectible, but time is an unpredictable force when it comes to picking winners. The Land Cruiser name has never been stronger and the 80 Series is just starting to get broad attention for its capability and comfort. Affection for these runs deep.

A full analysis of the cars on this year's list is available at www.hagerty.com/bullmarket. It will also appear in the January/February print edition of Hagerty Drivers Club magazine. The list is compiled using data from the Hagerty Price Guide, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty auction research and requests for insurance quotes.

To see Hagerty's first-ever UK Bull Market list, please visit www.hagerty.co.uk/bullmarket.

