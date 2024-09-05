Get Fired Up! Naf Naf Grill Launches Bold New Spiced Meatballs to Ignite Your Taste Buds

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naf Naf Grill is thrilled to introduce its latest culinary innovation: Spiced Meatballs, now available as of September 4, 2024. This new menu item offers a comforting blend of authentic Middle Eastern flavors, making it a perfect addition for the fall season.

Crafted from 100% beef, the Spiced Meatballs are slow-braised in a rich tomato-based sauce infused with Middle Eastern seasonings like paprika, cumin, sumac and a touch of cinnamon. The NEW Spiced Meatballs deliver warmth without the heat, offering a bold yet comforting option for diners and a great addition to their favorite Naf Naf meals.

"At Naf Naf Grill, our mission is to Share A Meal, to invite guests to the rich tapestry of Middle Eastern flavors through approachable, familiar and beloved dishes, like our NEW Spiced Meatballs!" said Nico Nieto, Chief Marketing Officer. "They combine the warmth of traditional spices with the nostalgic comfort of a classic dish, creating a unique fusion that appeals to both seasoned food lovers and those new to our cuisine."

Ideal for those exploring Middle Eastern cuisine for the first time, the Spiced Meatballs highlight the versatility and depth of the region's flavors, offering a familiar yet elevated ingredient that pairs incredibly well with Naf's favorites like their fragrant basmati rice, creamy hummus or as part of their stuffed pita sandwiches.

The Spiced Meatballs are available now through October 27th at all Naf Naf Grill locations nationwide. For more information about Naf Naf Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.nafnafgrill.com

About Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill:

Naf Naf Grill is an emerging Middle Eastern brand, bringing fresh flavors and authentic dishes to the forefront of American dining. Drawing inspiration from tradition, Naf Naf Grill combines genuine hospitality with handmade dishes crafted from time-honored recipes, creating an inviting atmosphere where culinary exploration flourishes. Each order is customized to satisfy guests' preferences, featuring top-quality meats like the award-winning Chicken Shawarma, expertly roasted on a vertical spit, alongside handmade falafel and fresh oven-baked pita bread made in-house throughout the day. For more information about Naf Naf Grill, including franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.nafnafgrill.com/franchise/.

