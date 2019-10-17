Get Glowing Skin with the Eminence Organics Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organics announces two new limited-edition Gift Sets – the Cleanse and Glow Gift Set and the Arctic Berry Radiance Cream (with Bonus Peel System) Gift Set. Give the gift of radiant skin this holiday!

Arctic Berry Peptide Radiance Cream with Bonus Peel System ($90)

Keep skin radiant in-between spa treatments with this innovative three-step peel and peptide system which awakens the skin's natural inner beauty using an exquisite blend of arctic berries, lingonberry seed oil, and hibiscus seed extract. This 3-step system is suitable for all skin types, working to deeply hydrate, refresh and smooth skin. The limited-edition gift set includes a full-size Arctic Berry Peptide Radiance Cream along with bonus samples of the Enzyme Exfoliant and Advanced Peel Activator for an at-home spa treatment.

Cleanse and Glow Gift Set ($46)

Get ready for your close-up with this flash-facial featuring two Eminence Organics favorites—a full-sized Mangosteen Daily Resurfacing Cleanser and a deluxe sample size of the Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant. Designed to gently exfoliate and cleanse, this lactic acid duo evens out skin tone and smooths your complexion to get you glowing again. Combine the two for an instant exfoliating boost or use separately.

Both gift sets are vegan, gluten-free, and available at professional spa partner locations and on EmStore.com .

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics ; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic ; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

