Get Hooked on Visually-Stunning Ocean Exploration

"Cryptic Critters" explores the accidental discovery of a tiny worm-snail with Spiderman-like powers that could potentially impact the health of Florida's delicate coral reef ecosystems.

And while American crocodiles have made an incredible comeback in South Florida, their fate is far less certain in Jamaica, where habitat loss and poaching are taking a serious toll on the population. "Lords of the Wetlands" introduces you to the conservationists who are hoping to save this ancient reptile from extinction.

And last, but not least, scan the flats with scientists who study some of Florida's most popular game fish - bonefish, tarpon and permit. "Fishing the Flats for Science" showcases how modern tracking technology is providing insights into the fishes' movements and spawning behaviors, key information to conserve the species.

"We're thrilled to share some incredible, never before seen footage that allows us to tell these fascinating stories of exploration and new discoveries in marine science," says Series Producer Alexa Elliott.

WHEN:

WPBT:

Wednesday June 20th, 8-9pm "Dolphins: Breaking the Code" & "Cryptic Critters"

Wednesday June 27th, 8-9pm "Lords of the Wetlands" & "Fishing the Flats for Science"

WXEL:

June 23rd, 5-6pm "Dolphins: Breaking the Code" & "Cryptic Critters"

June 30th, 5-6pm "Lords of the Wetlands" & "Fishing the Flats for Science"

About Changing Seas

For the last decade, Changing Seas has taken viewers on exciting adventures to the heart of our blue planet. The series goes to sea with scientists, giving viewers a first-hand look at how oceanographers and other experts study earth's last frontier. Produced by South Florida PBS, Changing Seas has aired on 94% of public television stations in the U.S. and more than 36 countries across the globe. The series is distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Major funding for Season 10 of this series was provided by the Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America's underwater resources. Additional funding was provided by Diver's Direct, the Do Unto Others Trust, The Charles N. and Eleanor Knight Leigh Foundation, Tim Choate, Skip and Diane Day, Antoinette Paterakis Lambros and by Kelly Arnold.

About South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS, Florida's largest public media company, connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, SOUTH FLORIDA PBS serves diverse communities from Key West to the Sebastian Inlet and from the Atlantic Ocean west to Lake Okeechobee. SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is committed to creating and presenting unique arts, education and cultural heritage programming, and serves as a model for telling unique local stories across a wide variety of media platforms.

