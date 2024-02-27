South Florida PBS Health Channel Partners with Isabel Healthcare to Revolutionize Ask Hanna Health Advisory Service with AI Integration

South Florida PBS

27 Feb, 2024

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS Health Channel is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Isabel Healthcare, a leading provider of AI-powered early identification and guidance platforms. This collaboration aims to enhance the existing Ask Hanna healthy advisory service, marking a significant milestone in empowering individuals to take control of their health through innovative technology.

The integration of Isabel Healthcare's AI-powered platform into the Ask Hanna service is a new era in healthcare accessibility and efficiency. The fusion of AI capabilities combined with the original live-chat service staffed by nurses enables users to benefit from both self-service care direction and identification of possible medical conditions based on their symptoms and live interaction with medical advisors. Importantly, this enhanced service is available in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, and various Asian languages, ensuring a broader range of individuals can access vital healthcare information and support.

One of the standout features of the upgraded Ask Hanna is its natural language understanding capabilities, allowing users to describe their symptoms in their own words. It is important to note that while the service provides valuable insights, it is not intended for self-diagnosis, and the list of potential causes is provided upon request.

The primary objective of the AI-powered portion of the service is to swiftly identify the appropriate level of care needed to address the user's symptoms. Following a brief series of questions, the system directs users to the correct venue of care based on urgency which can include a regular medical appointment, telemedicine call, urgent care or the emergency room. Additionally, users have the option to share the comprehensive report with primary care physicians, caregivers, or family members directly from Ask Hanna.

"We are thrilled to partner with Isabel Healthcare to integrate cutting-edge AI technology into our Ask Hanna, healthy advisory service," said Dolores Fernandez Alonso, CEO at South Florida PBS. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health."

The AI technology fueling Ask Hanna draws on Isabel's 24 years of experience with its clinical engine and its vast curated database of condition presentations. As a result, the Health Channel website now provides the ability to help consumers find the right venue with the right urgency and offers information on 6,000 conditions, enhancing its utility as a trusted resource for health-related inquiries.

"We are proud and excited about our partnership with South Florida PBS and to have the Isabel AI technology available in Ask Hanna website" said Don Bauman, CEO of Isabel Healthcare. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment and mission to empower as many folks as we can make informed healthcare decisions."

To try the enhanced Ask Hanna service powered by Isabel Healthcare, click here.

About the Health Channel:
AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS' exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo's Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family's health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialists, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

About Isabel Healthcare:
Isabel Healthcare Inc. was founded in 2000 by Jason Maude and is named after Maude's daughter who almost died after a potentially fatal illness was not recognized. With its unique AI, the curated machine learning engine has been tuned and refined for over 20 years. Isabel Healthcare is the global leader in providing tools to support both clinicians and patients in making decisions about diagnosis and where to seek care. Connect with us at www.isabelhealthcare.com, or 734-332-0612.

