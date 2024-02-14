Get in the Game: PickleRage Announces Investment Opportunities into their Pickleball Clubs

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, an exciting new pickleball club concept, is excited to present accredited investors with the opportunity to invest in its nationwide clubs. Strategically positioned to leverage the surging demand of pickleball, PickleRage offers investors the opportunity to capitalize on the sport's unprecedented growth.

PickleRage's investment strategy focuses on providing accredited investors with the potential for attractive returns through passive ownership. With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can co-invest with PickleRage in their choice of high-performing indoor pickleball clubs in states including Michigan, Maryland, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

"Investors have the unique opportunity to participate in PickleRage's nationwide expansion while also profiting from a high-growth industry," shared Carter Jones, Director of Investor Relations at PickleRage. "We believe our innovative club concept, strategic site selection, and robust revenue model, positions us for success and project significant returns for our investors."

With its "player-first" concept, state-of-the-art facilities, and prime locations, PickleRage caters to a growing market. Its recurring revenue model, fueled by membership fees and various income streams, allows for the potential for stable returns. If you're interested in investing, please visit: www.pickleragefranchise.com.

PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. With world-class social, tournament, and instructional programing, you can see why pickleball players across the US are calling PickleRage clubs "Pickle-rageous!" With more than 500 locations planned over the next 5 years, PickleRage is set to take the pickleball-world by storm. For more information, visit: www.picklerage.com.

Disclaimer: An investment in a PickleRage project is speculative and subject to risk, including, inter alia, the risk that all of your investment may be lost. Any representations herein concerning the viability, resiliency, and profitability of this project, PickleRage, and/or the sport of Pickleball, reflect our belief concerning the representations and may or may not come to be realized. Cash distributions are not guaranteed. Securities are only available to verified accredited investors. This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, which offer may be made only at the time a qualified offeree receives a current Private Placement Memorandum relating to a proposed investment opportunity.

