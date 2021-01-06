Get Inspired, Get Healthy And Earn A Piece Of $200K From Le-Vel

The Ultimate Thriver Competition is a 12-week physical transformation challenge created to inspire people to tone up, get in shape and THRIVE.

Running from January through April 2021, the Ultimate Thriver Competition is divided into two age divisions, 34 and under and 35 and over. And, the prize money is momentous – for each division, the grand prize winner will receive $50,000, 2nd place will earn $25,000, 3rd place will make $15,000 and 4th place will pocket $10,000.

Season 1 winners of the Ultimate Thriver Competition were:

34 and Under Division: Grand Prize Winner Jessica Kerns ; First Runner-Up Danielle Cota ; and Second Runner-Up Joshua Scrivner .

; First Runner-Up ; and Second Runner-Up . 35 and Over Division: Grand Prize Winner Melissa Wyckoff ; First Runner-Up Leigh Ann McCoy ; and Second Runner-Up Alvino Molina

Registration opened for Season 2 just a few days ago, and already thousands of people have entered to compete for the prize money and title of Ultimate Thriver.

On April 20, finalists will be announced and public voting will begin to select the winners. The top four voted finalists in each age division will win a share of the $200,000 in prize money.

"The Ultimate Thriver Competition has motivated thousands of people to prioritize their health and make permanent lifestyle changes," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "We can't wait to witness the incredible transformations to come over the next three months and join with all of our Thrivers in celebrating their success."

Set your goals, stay focused for the next 12 weeks, and you'll have a chance to be the next Ultimate Thriver! Be sure to sign up before the deadline of January 15 and learn more about the Ultimate Thriver Competition Season 2 at https://le-vel.com/Lander/UltimateThriver

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

