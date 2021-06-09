Get into Prime "Shopshape" for the Season's Most Anticipated Shopping Days During Rakuten's Shop Like a Winner Event

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers can get into "shopshape" for the upcoming prime shopping season during Rakuten's Shop Like a Winner event. On June 21-23, shoppers can indulge in the excitement of big summer sales and earn 10 percent Cash Back from hundreds of stores, brands and services.

"This is the perfect time to shop as retailers compete to offer the best deals of the summer and shoppers will come out the biggest winners," said Kristen Gall, president of Rakuten Rewards. "Many retailers will use this opportunity to move high-summer inventory in anticipation of fall and back-to-school, so you can expect them to offer aggressive savings on seasonal home goods like patio furniture and barbecues, as well as summer apparel for the family. Electronics, kitchen appliances, and office supplies will also see deep markdowns. By stacking Rakuten Cash Back on top of these prime shopping deals, shoppers can win the savings game."

Rakuten is a leading shopping rewards program offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from thousands of brands across apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more. Members have earned $3.5 billion in Cash Back just for starting their shopping at Rakuten.com, in the Rakuten mobile app, or with the Rakuten browser extension.

