Get into the Halloween Spirit and Support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with the Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Campaign

Consumers who make a donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals now through September 10, 2021 at FerreroHalloween.com will get a chance to win a limited-edition Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar. Five hundred Halloween boxes, each with 31 compartments featuring Ferrero Halloween favorites, including Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand®, Kinder Bueno®, Kinder Joy®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® &GO!, will be given away. Ferrero is kicking off the campaign with a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit.

"Halloween is a special time for kids and we know not all celebrations look the same. So, we are especially excited to partner with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to help us create surprises and spark joy for as many kids as possible this Halloween," said Mark Wakefield, Senior Vice President Marketing, Nutella and Chocolate Snacks, Ferrero North America.

The Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendars will also help Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raise money through the charity's Extra Life platform on Tabletop Appreciation Weekend, August 21-22 and on Child Health Day on October 4.

"We know when we fund children's hospitals, we can change kids' health and change the future," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Ferrero has been a great partner finding creative ways to engage our supporters and raise critical funds that help provide programs and services for local member hospitals."

This program builds upon the $350,000 recently raised for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through the CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth "Raising the 'Bar' to Help Kids" campaign and the Final Fantasy streaming event for gamers that Butterfinger hosted with Extra Life.

Additionally, the Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Pinterest Board will be returning this year to inspire consumers to celebrate Halloween every day of the month. The board will include 31 fun and spooky ideas to generate excitement, including Halloween recipes, DIY demonstrations and family activities, along with links on where to buy Halloween essentials.

Recent research from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) found that 82% of people plan to celebrate Halloween this year, including 93% of Millennial parents. Families can find fun, creative, and safe ideas for how to enjoy the 2021 Halloween season at AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. Visit cmnhospitals.org

