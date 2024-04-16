Keebler® Brings More Magic to "Me Moments" with Release of Sandies® Oatmeal Raisin

The delectable treat provides cookie lovers with a new addition to prioritizing time for themselves

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between work, home and social life, it's tough to squeeze in moments of me-time. To help make those sacred moments as satisfying as possible, the Keebler® Elves are spreading more magic to consumers with the launch of Sandies Oatmeal Raisin.

Crafted by Ernie and the elves in the Hollow Tree™, Sandies Oatmeal Raisin are magically-baked shortbread cookies that feature oats and sweet raisins. Each bite delivers melt-in-your-mouth goodness that will transport you to a place where you can savor the little moments of time to yourself.

"We heard from our consumers that prioritizing 'me moments' are important, so we wanted to give our fans and cookie lovers everywhere a tasty new offering to enjoy these opportunities," said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler®. "Thanks to Ernie and the elves, the new Sandies Oatmeal Raisin flavor will allow people to hit the pause button and indulge in these moments for themselves as they enjoy the flavors of buttery shortbread and raisins."

Keebler Sandies Oatmeal Raisin cookies are available now at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.80.

About Keebler®

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including classic cookies like Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's ® Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

