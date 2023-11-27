Get Into the Holiday Spirit with Grinch Decorations from Gemmy

Grinch-inspired Décor that Spreads Cheer to All

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome the festive season with Gemmy Grinch decorations, available at Walmart!

Airblown® Inflatables

Giant 10-ft Plush Grinch

  • Fuzzy Plush Grinch: Be the talk of the block with a 10-ft plush Grinch wearing an icy blue snowflake sweater wrapped in mini Christmas lights. With soft, fuzzy plush material, this impressive Grinch inflatable is a standout piece.

Set the scene with a trio of classic characters:

  • Grinch with Stocking: Wearing a Santa suit and his signature smirk, this Grinch inflatable holds a green stocking with a cheery "Ho Ho Ho" sentiment (5.5-ft).
  • Max with Present: The Grinch's faithful four-legged friend sits with a wrapped gift and singular antler atop his head (5-ft).
  • Cindy with Stocking: Dressed in pink, Cindy Lou Who holds a whimsical green stocking with red polka dots (5-ft).

Animated Grinch

  • 6-ft Life-Size Animated Grinch: Mesmerize guests with the lifelike animated Grinch character. Wearing a Santa Suit and mischievous grin, the Grinch dances to the tune of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and speaks classic Grinch phrases.
  • 4-ft Animated Grinch: Smaller in stature but just as grand in presentation, this 4-ft animated Grinch offers the same enchanting motion as his taller counterpart, swaying to "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch".

Outdoor Lighting and Décor

  • Grinch Fence Sitter: Playfully peering over the fence and watching holiday festivities with a scowl, this fence decoration adds a fun decorative accent.
  • Grinch Pathway Stakes: Illuminate your pathway with white LED stakes that feature the Grinch's head with a Santa hat.
  • 36-in Blow Mold: Holding a red and green present, the Santa Suit Grinch blow mold casts a cozy glow on surroundings.
  • 14-in Blow Mold: Complete your holiday scene with the 14-in blow mold, featuring the Grinch in a Santa hat and a red heart that symbolizes his development.

Find Gemmy Grinch décor in-store and online at Walmart.

News Releases in Similar Topics

