Get Jogging Before the Gobbling at the Blinksgiving Turkey Trot '23!

Blink Fitness Hosts Free In-Gym 5K Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, will host its second annual Blinksgiving 5K Turkey Trot at Blink gyms across the country* this Thanksgiving. Offering a twist on the popular Thanksgiving tradition, Blink's event will give runners the option for a fun and weatherproof indoor race on the treadmill**! The Blinksgiving Turkey Trot is free and open to the public; pre-registration is encouraged.

Blink's Turkey Trot event will start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, and participants are invited to walk, jog or run to log their pre-feast 5k. To help participants prepare, Blink's certified Personal Trainers will host free "ask an expert" coaching sessions at select locations* each Monday in November (6th, 13th and 20th) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants can expect to receive tips on proper running form, endurance, and treadmill running vs. outdoor running.

"We love that fitness has become a staple activity before the traditional Thanksgiving feasting," said Carissa Ganelli, Blink's Chief Marketing Officer. "We hosted our first Blinksgiving Turkey Trot last year and had a really great turnout. We are excited to offer this fun indoor event again for those who want to start their Thanksgiving Day off on a healthy and active note. Bring your family, friends and all your favorite people to start your own holiday tradition!"

Why run Thanksgiving morning? There are some key benefits to a holiday workout!

Metabolism Boost: A morning workout revs up your metabolism, which means you burn calories more efficiently. This boost can help offset the extra calories you might consume during the Thanksgiving feast.

Stress Reduction: Exercise releases endorphins, which can improve your mood and help reduce stress. Holidays can be taxing between travel, cooking, and family gatherings. A morning run can set a positive tone for the day.

Appetite Control: Exercising can help regulate your appetite and curb overeating. After a workout, you're often more in tune with your body's hunger cues, making it easier to make mindful food choices during the Thanksgiving meal.

To participate in the Blinksgiving Turkey Trot, runners can register online . For more information, visit https://www.blog.blinkfitness.com/2023-blinksgiving-turketytrot .

*Excluding the following Blink Fitness locations:

- Blinksgiving Turkey Trot Event: Miramar and Virginia Beach

- "Ask an Expert" coaching sessions: Beverly, Evanston, Farmingdale, Lindenhurst, Liverpool, Onondaga, Medford, Miramar, Virginia Beach

**Treadmills are limited and on a first come first serve basis. Preference will be given to people who register prior to the event.

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 110 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, and Byrdie.

