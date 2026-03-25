Get Joy Expands Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, Bringing Functional, Gut-Healthy Dog Nutrition to Pet Parents Everywhere

Beginning April 6, the first dog nutrition brand to formulate food designed with dogs' gut health in mind will be available in every Sprouts location across the country

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Joy, the functional, gut-healthy dog nutrition company, today announces its nationwide launch into more than 360 Sprouts Farmers Market stores, beginning April 6.

The expansion marks a major milestone for Get Joy and reflects a broader shift in how consumers and retailers are approaching pet health. As more dog parents prioritize nutrition with the same intention they bring to their own wellness, Sprouts continues to expand its better-for-you pet assortment to meet that demand.

Get Joy's Freeze Dried Raw Meals are designed to support dog's gut health and total well-being. Because joy starts from within.

Get Joy is at the forefront of this shift, built on the belief that gut health is the foundation of a dog's overall well-being. Its Freeze Dried Raw Meals combine whole, freeze-dried raw ingredients with Belly Biotics™, a proprietary blend of pre, pro, and postbiotics designed to support digestion, immunity, and long-term vitality.

While much of the pet food category has historically focused on the format of food—fresh vs. kibble, raw vs. cooked—Get Joy is focused on health outcomes of canine companions. The brand was built on a simple premise: what food does for a dog matters more than the form it comes in.

"The way we feed our dogs is rapidly catching up to how we nourish ourselves. Gut health is foundational—for both humans and dogs—driving digestion, immunity, energy, and long-term vitality. That's the biological truth Get Joy was built on. Expanding into Sprouts helps us bring functional, whole-food nutrition to dogs nationwide, and we're proud to partner with them to make it more accessible."

— Tom Arrix, Founder & CEO, Get Joy

Sprouts has long championed innovative, health-forward brands, and its continued investment in the pet category reflects how deeply consumers now connect their pets' wellness to their own. Get Joy's focus on function, transparency, and whole-food nutrition aligns closely with what Sprouts shoppers expect.

Beginning April 6, Get Joy's Freeze Dried Raw Meals in both Chicken and Beef protein options will be available in Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide.

For more information, visit www.getjoyfood.com

About Get Joy

Get Joy is a functional dog nutrition company dedicated to improving dogs' lives through whole-food, gut-healthy recipes. By combining freeze-dried raw ingredients with its proprietary Belly Biotics™ blend—a patented triple-biotic blend of pre, pro, and postbiotics—Get Joy delivers visible health outcomes that support digestion, immunity, energy, and long-term wellness for canine companions everywhere. Because joy starts from within.

SOURCE Get Joy