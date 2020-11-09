Get Little Caesars® Pizza Delivered Free* This Week

DETROIT, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Little Caesars announced that it will offer free* delivery from November 9 through November 15 for orders of $10 or more placed online at LittleCaesars.com or through the Little Caesars app. This incredible offer follows Little Caesars' recent announcement that it provides the lowest priced pizza delivered, guaranteed.**

"The value and convenience that Little Caesars provides has resulted in an incredible increase in delivery demand," said Ed Gleich, senior vice president of innovation at Little Caesars, "Now, we want to make it even more affordable for customers to have America's Best Value delivered right to their door."

Delivery orders are stored in the heated Pizza Portal® until the moment they are picked up by delivery drivers, ensuring the customer has a hot, fresh tasting pizza. Customers also experience a contactless delivery, with drivers leaving the order in a safe location to limit person-to-person contact. Once an order is placed, customers can follow their meal using the Pizza Tracker in the Little Caesars app or on the website to receive real-time updates, learn when their pizza has left the store and when they can expect it to arrive at their front door. Earlier this year, Little Caesars and DoorDash teamed up to offer delivery through the Little Caesars app and website for the first time in Little Caesars' 60-year history.

Little Caesars is home of the Pizza Portal®, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only national chain to feature this type of contactless pickup in stores across the country. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens and never touched after baking.

* Limit one free delivery per person, per day. Small order fee for orders less than $10. Taxes still apply. Delivery available from participating locations.

**Lowest price claim is based on the price, on a national basis, of an online delivered pizza order with all delivery fees for the top four national pizza chains (excluding third party online sites). Comparison based on a large Little Caesars pizza, with up to five toppings, ordered from LittleCaesars.com, and the other three national pizza chains' comparable large pizza(s), sold at every day menu prices with all delivery fees. Delivery available from participating locations. Plus tax. For guarantee terms, visit www.information.littlecaesars.com/en-us/lowestpriceguarantee.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named ***"Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

