Get Little Caesars® Pizza Delivered Free* Today For National Pizza Day

DETROIT, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars will offer free* delivery for today, February 9, on orders of $10 or more placed online at LittleCaesars.com or through the Little Caesars app. This incredible offer celebrates National Pizza Day and follows Little Caesars' recent announcement that it provides the "Lowest Priced Pizza Delivered. Guaranteed." **

"Whether pizza lovers are craving Little Caesars' HOT-N-READY Classic, Crazy Bread, a Detroit-style Deep!Deep! Dish or any of our other mouth-watering pizzas, we want to make it even easier for them to get their favorite meal delivered right to their door," said Jeff Klein, senior vice president of global marketing at Little Caesars. "We hope our customers will enjoy this free offer and join us in celebrating our favorite holiday, National Pizza Day."

Delivery orders are stored in the heated Pizza Portal® until the moment they are picked up by delivery drivers, ensuring the customer has a hot, fresh tasting pizza. Customers also experience a contactless delivery, with drivers leaving the order in a safe location to limit person-to-person contact. Once an order is placed, customers can follow their meal using the Pizza Tracker in the Little Caesars app or on the website to receive real-time updates, learn when their pizza has left the store and when they can expect it to arrive at their front door.

For those who prefer to pick up their pizza from a store, Little Caesars is home of the Pizza Portal®, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only national chain to feature this type of contactless pickup in stores across the country. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens and never touched after baking.

* Free delivery offer for online orders of $10 or more (excludes third party online sites). Small order fee for orders less than $10. Taxes still apply. Limit one free delivery offer per person. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Offer available only on 2/9/21.

**Lowest price claim is based on the price, on a national basis, of an online delivered pizza order with all delivery fees for the top four national pizza chains (excluding third party online sites). Comparison based on a large Little Caesars pizza, with up to five toppings, ordered from LittleCaesars.com, and the other three national pizza chains' comparable large pizza(s), sold at every day menu prices with all delivery fees. Delivery available from participating locations. Plus tax. For guarantee terms, visit www.information.littlecaesars.com/en-us/lowestpriceguarantee.

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2021 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

