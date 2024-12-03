Get Merry with Natural Grocers®: Holly Deals Holiday Extravaganza, December 7-23, 2024

Natural Grocers offers a relaxed, friendly shopping atmosphere to find everything you need to make the season special. Post this

SKIP THE STRESS, SAVOR THE CANDY CANES & ENTER TO WIN

"Skip the holiday shopping chaos this year," suggests Raquel Isely, vice president of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "At Natural Grocers, we provide a relaxed, friendly atmosphere where you can discover premium products, easy holiday recipes that'll impress, and thoughtful gifts—everything you need to make the season special. Since 1955, we've stayed true to our commitment to high-quality, carefully selected items that meet our world-class standards. With our Holly Deals event, you'll save time and money while choosing the finest ingredients and delightful indulgences. This year, we're even offering a Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt and a chance to win a $500 gift card! It's the perfect one-stop shopping experience for a stress-free holiday, all wrapped up in affordable, festive fun."

SAVINGS, FREEBIES & FESTIVITIES

From December 7-23, shoppers can enjoy incredible discounts on over 100 holiday items. And that's just the start—Santa has even more surprises in store at Natural Grocers this season.

Dec. 7 : Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt - Starting at 11:00 a.m. on December 7 , at all participating Natural Grocers stores, customers will enjoy a bit of sweet fun. Find one of 20 candy canes hidden throughout the store for a chance to win a gift card up to $50 . [i] And while you're there, enjoy a free holiday sweet treat! [ii]

Starting at on , at all participating Natural Grocers stores, customers will enjoy a bit of sweet fun. Find one of 20 candy canes hidden throughout the store for a chance to win a gift card up to . And while you're there, enjoy a free holiday sweet treat! Dec. 7 : Free Coffee - The first 200 customers in-store will receive one free sample-size Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee (1.75 oz.), while supplies last. [iii]

The first 200 customers in-store will receive one free sample-size Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee (1.75 oz.), while supplies last. Dec. 7-23 : Count the Gingerbread Cookies Contest – Count all the gingerbread cookies in the free December Holly Deals magazine, fill out the entry form and you'll have a chance to win a $500 gift card from Natural Grocers. A drawing among all entries will determine the winner.[iv]

HOLLY DEALS

Customers can stretch their dollars and get up to 50% off select products throughout the store from December 7 -23, with a special focus on the following popular holiday categories:[v]

PARTY FOODS: Enjoy standout deals for food that will elevate your party spread. Delicious, free of junk additives and options galore to please every guest and diet.

BAKING & COOKING: Natural Grocers is your go-to holiday baking and cooking destination, committed to empowering healthy holiday kitchens with the season's shiniest discounts!

HEALTH & BEAUTY: This year's Holly Deals gift-giving options include indulgent health and beauty items. Shoppers will discover premium self-care products and planet-friendly home goods, perfect for pampering loved ones this holiday season—and maybe even treating themselves, too!

STOCKING STUFFERS: Fill stockings with Natural Grocers' good4u® products and indulgent goodies that will thaw even the grumpiest Grinch's heart. From savory snacks to presents for pets, every item meets Natural Grocer's high standards at the season's most celebratory discounts.

VITAMINS & SUPPLEMENTS: Natural Grocers is here to help customers take charge of their health this holiday season and into 2025 with an exceptional lineup of high-quality products. Every supplement on the shelves is rigorously screened to meet stringent standards and comes from GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices) facilities. Take advantage of impressive savings while supporting your nutritional health this holiday season and beyond.

*Customers who want to save even more are encouraged to sign up to be an {N}power member or download Natural Grocers' free mobile app.*

GIFT IDEAS

Back by popular demand, the Natural Grocers good4u® elves are making the season merry and bright with fun and affordable Gift Sets. Pairing stellar deals with trending holiday categories such as cooking & baking, relaxation, chocolate, pet care, etc., these gift sets (under $15, $20, and $30) make it easy to shop for everyone, while sticking to a budget.

MORE HOLIDAY SPARKLE ON SOCIAL

Follow Natural Grocers on Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok for exclusive DIY holiday hacks, fabulous recipes, and more.

Through Dec. 4 : Watch @NaturalGrocers on Instagram for a chance to win one of three $100 Natural Grocers gift cards. Follow, like and tag to be entered to win.[vi]

Customers can get complete information on Holly Deals, including gift ideas and recipes by picking up the Holly Deals magazine at their local store or viewing the digital version here.

Click here for Natural Grocers' Holly Deals Media Kit.

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com to learn more about Natural Grocers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.