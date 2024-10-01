Get Paid $9,999.99 If You Correctly Guess 99 Brand's New Mystery Flavor--But There's a Retro Twist on How to Participate

News provided by

Sazerac

Oct 01, 2024, 09:09 ET

99 Brand is opening a retro hotline and awarding the 99th caller who guesses the new flavor correctly a payday worth celebrating

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yo, yo, yo! 99 Brand on the line! Known for its excitable spirit and fun flavors that evoke the joys of simpler times, 99 Brand is thrilled to unveil a new mystery flavor dropping in stores nationwide in late October. While the exact flavor remains a secret for now, the brand invites fans to embark on a nostalgic journey back to the 90s.

To celebrate this exciting launch and embrace everything 99 Brand stands for, they are reviving retro vibes with a special hotline that channels the carefree essence of the 90s. Call 1-833-GUESS99 and be the 99th caller to correctly identify the mystery flavor for a chance to win $9,999.99.

The hotline features a unique twist—there will be no live conversations. Instead, it channels the nostalgic "caller number 99" hotlines of the past. Callers will interact with a recorded prompt, embracing the "calling in to win" experience in a way that resonates with today's millennials and Gen Z, who often prefer not to engage in live phone conversations. This clever nod to the past captures the essence of retro enjoyment while being mindful of modern preferences.

"Remember the thrill of dialing into a radio contest before social media and texting took over—just pure excitement to be the lucky caller and win a prize? If you missed that era, don't worry! We're bringing back that rush of the '90s with our new mystery flavor and retro hotline, giving Gen Z a chance to dive into the playful, carefree fun of the good ol' days and experience a blast from the past," said Kizito Owusu-Sarfo, Marketing Director of 99 Brand. "Our hope is to bring fans a touch of excitement and brain-teasing fun to everyday life, all while celebrating 99 in multiple ways."

The hotline will open on October 9th from 9am to 9pm (because, of course, 9 to 9 on the 9th). Need a hint about the flavor? It's a beloved treat often associated with celebrations and indulgent pleasure. Last fall, 99 Brand announced some exciting news that might provide a head start as well. For more information, fans can visit 99mysteryhotline.com.

99 Brand is a full-flavor drink offering over fifty unexpected flavors like 99 Bananas, 99 Strawberry, 99 Watermelon, and many more. Craft your own favorite 99 libation by mixing it up to create unique flavor combinations.

Learn more by visiting 99mysteryhotline.com and stay up to date on the latest news and offerings by following the brand on Instagram and on Facebook.

About 99 Brand
99 Brand delivers a delightfully fun drink experience with extreme flavor and energy. A full-flavor drink with a variety of bold, unique flavors, 99 Brand offers extreme flavor in every shot. Find products of 99 Brand in any of your favorite liquor stores and learn more at https://99brandparty.com/.

99 Brand, liqueurs, 49.5% Alc.\Vol, Sazerac Company, Louisville Ky.

Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules
No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of fifty (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 9:00am ET 10/9/2024 and ends at 9:00pm ET 10/9/2024. To enter, call the contest hotline 1-833-GUESS99 (1-833-483-7799) and follow the prompts to confirm eligibility and make complete your contest entry. Normal data rates apply. For complete official rules including eligibility, prize description and ARV, directly visit 99mysteryhotline.com. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received, skill of each entrant in guessing the mystery flavor, and decisions of judges. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.
SPONSOR: Sazerac Company, Inc., Louisville, KY.

SOURCE Sazerac

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Calling All Ugly Dogs! Mango Shotta Is Looking For America's Spookiest Pup To Be Its Next Spokesb*tch

Calling All Ugly Dogs! Mango Shotta Is Looking For America's Spookiest Pup To Be Its Next Spokesb*tch

Mango Shotta, a new mango-jalapeno tequila that's not afraid to spice things up, has been celebrating ugly dogs since the brand's launch in 2023....
PAUL MASSON BRANDY AND PAUL WALL CAUSE A COLD FRONT THIS SUMMER WITH LAUNCH OF PAUL MASSON ICE

PAUL MASSON BRANDY AND PAUL WALL CAUSE A COLD FRONT THIS SUMMER WITH LAUNCH OF PAUL MASSON ICE

Brrr! Temperatures are suddenly dropping this summer thanks to a new collaboration between Paul Masson Brandy and the Iceman himself, Paul Wall....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics