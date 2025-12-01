New Upgraded Points Study: Most Americans Prefer Hotels Over Short-Term Rentals Like Airbnb for Holiday Travel

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare for the busiest travel season of the year, a new survey from Upgraded Points reveals that 62% of travelers prefer hotels to short-term rentals like Airbnb or Vrbo, citing better amenities, fewer fees, and greater price transparency as key factors in their decision.

The Impact of Airbnbs on High-Demand Housing Areas Airbnb vs. Hotels: By the Numbers

Surveying more than 2,000 U.S. travelers, the study explores how price, convenience, and ethical considerations such as housing affordability influence where Americans stay during the holidays. The findings highlight why hotels remain the top choice for most travelers in this holiday season, even as short-term rentals continue to attract those seeking privacy, space, and home-style comforts.

"Travelers are thinking beyond price this year," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Convenience, transparency, and even community impact are shaping where people stay for the holidays."

Key Takeaways

Hotels are the preferred choice of most Americans this holiday season , with 62% choosing hotels and 38% choosing short-term rentals.

, with 62% choosing hotels and 38% choosing short-term rentals. Top reasons for choosing hotels: Amenities (73%), no cleaning rules or surprise fees (62%), and easy booking/cancellation policies (52%).

Amenities (73%), no cleaning rules or surprise fees (62%), and easy booking/cancellation policies (52%). Cost perception and transparency: 64% believe hotels are cheaper for domestic travel, and 76% say they're more transparent about pricing and fees.

64% believe hotels are cheaper for domestic travel, and 76% say they're more transparent about pricing and fees. Why others choose short-term rentals: 75% value more space and privacy, 68% appreciate kitchen access and homestyle amenities, and 56% prefer them for larger groups or families.

75% value more space and privacy, 68% appreciate kitchen access and homestyle amenities, and 56% prefer them for larger groups or families. Housing impact concerns: Over 70% believe short-term rentals drive up housing costs in popular destinations, with agreement strongest among Gen Z and millennials (75%).

Over 70% believe short-term rentals drive up housing costs in popular destinations, with agreement strongest among Gen Z and millennials (75%). Support for regulation: 61% think cities should restrict the number of short-term rentals in high-demand housing areas to help maintain affordability.

State-by-State Highlights

While most states favor hotels, several show stronger support for short-term rentals this season:

North Carolina: 55.6% short-term rental, 44.4% hotel — popular for mountain cabins and coastal getaways

55.6% short-term rental, 44.4% hotel — popular for mountain cabins and coastal getaways South Carolina: 52.9% short-term rental, 47.1% hotel — beach destinations and barrier islands drive strong rental demand

52.9% short-term rental, 47.1% hotel — beach destinations and barrier islands drive strong rental demand Colorado: 52.7% short-term rental, 47.3% hotel — mountain towns and ski resorts lead rental interest

52.7% short-term rental, 47.3% hotel — mountain towns and ski resorts lead rental interest Oregon: 52.0% short-term rental, 48.0% hotel — cozy cabins and rural retreats appeal to holiday travelers

52.0% short-term rental, 48.0% hotel — cozy cabins and rural retreats appeal to holiday travelers California: 51.9% short-term rental, 48.1% hotel — unique lodging experiences and high hotel prices keep rentals competitive

51.9% short-term rental, 48.1% hotel — unique lodging experiences and high hotel prices keep rentals competitive Maine: 51.4% short-term rental, 48.6% hotel — winter coastal escapes and charming home rentals dominate seasonal travel

51.4% short-term rental, 48.6% hotel — winter coastal escapes and charming home rentals dominate seasonal travel Arkansas: 53.7% short-term rental, 46.3% hotel — cabins and lakefront homes attract families seeking affordable holiday stays

Holiday Lodging

While hotels continue to dominate, the divide between traditional and short-term stays reflects the modern traveler's evolving priorities. Convenience, cost transparency, and amenities give hotels an edge, but privacy, space, and homestyle comforts keep short-term rentals competitive.

Even amid rising concerns over housing affordability, travelers remain split. Half of the respondents say such concerns would deter them from booking a short-term rental during the holidays, while the other half say they would still choose one for the right price and location.

Methodology

The findings are based on an online survey of 2,193 U.S. travelers (ages 18 to 79) conducted from October 22 to 30, 2025. Participants were asked about lodging preferences, price perceptions, and attitudes toward hotels and short-term rentals. Data was collected across 45 states; Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming were excluded due to limited responses.

Check out the rest of the results by visiting the complete study online .

About Upgraded Points

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points