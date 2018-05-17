Get Pedi-Perfect in an Instant: Introducing the imPRESS Instant Pedicure

"Our breakthrough imPRESS Press-On Manicure has had a finger on the pulse of beauty trends since 2012, becoming an iconic beauty brand in the process. We continue to build the brand by understanding our customer's wants and needs, which led to our latest innovation – the imPRESS Press-On Pedicure," says Annette Devita-Goldstein, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at KISS Products, Inc. "Consumers requested the same one-step process and special effects that they love for their manicures, for pedicures. We answered that call with this launch."

imPRESS Press-On Pedicure is available in 16 ready-to-wear designs. From classic French to whimsical nautical to on-trend gem and shattered glass effects, there is a style to fit every mood & every moment. And just like the imPRESS Press-on Manicure, the Pedicure's gel finish toenails stay put and stay perfect, thanks to the patented SuperHold technology with dual layer adhesive that stands up to everyday wear and is waterproof.

Your pedi routine will never be the same with imPRESS! The collection is available now at impressmanicure.com. Select styles will be available at Walmart & Walgreens stores beginning in June 2018.

For More Information: imPRESSManicure.com

Facebook/Instagram/Twitter: @imPRESSManicure #imPRESSpedicure

ABOUT KISS

KISS is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail products. The first company to bring quality, professional nail care directly to the consumer, KISS offers easy-to-use, all-in-one kits so she can achieve salon results at home. Today, the KISS line of products has expanded to include nail care, nail jewelry, nail art, manicure & pedicure tools as well as eyelash kits and hair styling tools. Each of these quality products originated from KISS's innovative thinking and vast salon experience. For more information, visit www.KISSusa.com.

