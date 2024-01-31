Get Ready for Romance with the Valentine's Day Destination Deals

News provided by

The GO Group, LLC

31 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel experts at GOWithUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) recommend these getaways to pump up the passion this Valentine's Day.

Continue Reading
GO provides safe, reliable and affordable airport ground transportation.
GO provides safe, reliable and affordable airport ground transportation.
GOWithUs.com is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers.
GOWithUs.com is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers.

The adults only The Beach Tulum on the Riviera Maya promises "barefoot luxury at its best." A small hotel with private beaches and jungle backdrop, this hot getaway is just a fairly short plane ride away. Packages may include a bottle of Dom Perignon, rose petal bath with a selection of scented salts or bombs, an extravagant in-suite floral display, private salsa lesson and a personalized multi-course dinner with Mexican wine pairings.

Chicago's The Drake Hotel offers an upscale, genteel atmosphere on the northern end of the famous Magnificent Mile. The "A Wink and a Kiss" package features early check-in and late check-out, two complimentary passes to Millennium Park Ice Rink Skating or Adler Planetarium General Admission plus Valentine Martinis to Sip and Savor at the cozy Coq d'Or, along with one of the Chef's Selection of appetizers to share. Extend the stay for the famous romantic tea service in their Palm Court, which turns over to live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Hotel Z in San Diego, StayPineapple property offers "Pop Goes the Celebration" which includes a bottle of sparkling wine and a box of four artisan chocolate truffles; use the promo code "CELEBRATE" when booking. The property is pet friendly so if your true love has paws book the Pineapple Pup Package! Hotel Z is located close to the harbor, Petco Park, the San Diego Zoo and Air & Space Museum, and an assortment of restaurants and nightlife in the exciting Gaslamp Quarter.

Splurge on your sweetie with The Royal Romance Package at the luxurious Prince Hotel Waikiki. You'll be treated to three nights in an Oceanfront Suite, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and chocolate covered strawberries, 100 red roses upon arrival, a customized private four-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Jeremy Shigekane, a 60-minute couple's massage and a $500 Resort Credit. Plus, a professional photo shoot aboard a private sunset dinner cruise, private tour of Honolulu Museum of Art and more.

Prefer cities over beaches? Book "An Everlasting Love" experience at the New York Ritz-Carlton in NoMad, between Greenwich Village and Midtown. Guests will be treated to one overnight stay, white glove service by luxury jeweler Ring Concierge, customized Ritz robes for two, a 90-minute spa experience in the Primrose Suite, caviar bites at Nubeluz and a Valentine's Day experience at The Bazaar restaurant by José Andrés. 

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

Media contact:
Dyana Flanigan
Flanigan Communications, Inc.
(312) 213-6233
[email protected]

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC

Also from this source

The GO Group Recommends These Hot Holiday Gifts for Travelers

The GO Group Recommends These Hot Holiday Gifts for Travelers

It's gift-giving time again but who has time to shop? Lose the stress and give to impress with these savvy items suggested by the travel experts at...
GO Group Expands Economy Services

GO Group Expands Economy Services

As travel demand and its associated costs continue to soar, GOWithUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) is adding new and modified economy services in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.