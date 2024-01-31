Get Ready for Romance with the Valentine's Day Destination Deals

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel experts at GOWithUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) recommend these getaways to pump up the passion this Valentine's Day.

The adults only The Beach Tulum on the Riviera Maya promises "barefoot luxury at its best." A small hotel with private beaches and jungle backdrop, this hot getaway is just a fairly short plane ride away. Packages may include a bottle of Dom Perignon, rose petal bath with a selection of scented salts or bombs, an extravagant in-suite floral display, private salsa lesson and a personalized multi-course dinner with Mexican wine pairings.

Chicago's The Drake Hotel offers an upscale, genteel atmosphere on the northern end of the famous Magnificent Mile. The "A Wink and a Kiss" package features early check-in and late check-out, two complimentary passes to Millennium Park Ice Rink Skating or Adler Planetarium General Admission plus Valentine Martinis to Sip and Savor at the cozy Coq d'Or, along with one of the Chef's Selection of appetizers to share. Extend the stay for the famous romantic tea service in their Palm Court, which turns over to live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Hotel Z in San Diego, StayPineapple property offers "Pop Goes the Celebration" which includes a bottle of sparkling wine and a box of four artisan chocolate truffles; use the promo code "CELEBRATE" when booking. The property is pet friendly so if your true love has paws book the Pineapple Pup Package! Hotel Z is located close to the harbor, Petco Park, the San Diego Zoo and Air & Space Museum, and an assortment of restaurants and nightlife in the exciting Gaslamp Quarter.

Splurge on your sweetie with The Royal Romance Package at the luxurious Prince Hotel Waikiki. You'll be treated to three nights in an Oceanfront Suite, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and chocolate covered strawberries, 100 red roses upon arrival, a customized private four-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Jeremy Shigekane, a 60-minute couple's massage and a $500 Resort Credit. Plus, a professional photo shoot aboard a private sunset dinner cruise, private tour of Honolulu Museum of Art and more.

Prefer cities over beaches? Book "An Everlasting Love" experience at the New York Ritz-Carlton in NoMad, between Greenwich Village and Midtown. Guests will be treated to one overnight stay, white glove service by luxury jeweler Ring Concierge, customized Ritz robes for two, a 90-minute spa experience in the Primrose Suite, caviar bites at Nubeluz and a Valentine's Day experience at The Bazaar restaurant by José Andrés.

