GO Airport Shuttle Offers Full Price Transparency

News provided by

The GO Group, LLC

15 Mar, 2024, 08:16 ET

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of unknown fees tacked onto your ride share bills? GO Airport Shuttle, (GO) a leading provider of airport transportation services, always provides fixed rate fares at the time of booking, regardless of how far in advance the trip is reserved. 

Continue Reading
GO Airport Shuttle is Safe, Reliable and Affordable
GO Airport Shuttle is Safe, Reliable and Affordable

Popular ride-share companies add $8 or more – a service reportedly charges $19.21 in Phoenix for an early morning reservation – for customers who reserve rides ahead of departure time.  GO lists its fares on the GOWithUs.com website so travelers can review all charges, including airport fees and taxes, when rides are booked. The fares don't change based on time of booking.

"We offer pricing transparency so customers aren't surprised when they see the final bill," says John McCarthy, president, The GO Group LLC, GO Airport Shuttle's parent company. "Operation costs don't change based on booking times so our fares don't either. Reserving a ride ahead of time to ensure a vehicle is available when needed makes sense and customers shouldn't be penalized for planning ahead."

GO Airport Shuttle offers shared rides, economy options, luxury vehicles, vans, plus private and premium airport services to meet all budgets and passenger needs. 

Sample shared ride costs include those for Orlando International Airport to and from most hotels for just $16;  New York City at a base rate of $29 and Las Vegas and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. with rates as low as $15. GO serves four airports in Hawaii: Honolulu, Kailua Kona, Kauai, and Maui, with fares starting at just $20. Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic offers shared rides running on a fixed line schedule between Punta Cana International Airport and local accommodations for only $14.  

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Media contact:
Dyana Flanigan
Flanigan Communications, Inc.
312213-6233
[email protected]

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC

Also from this source

GO Airport Shuttle Announces Lower Rates to Top Destinations

GO Airport Shuttle Announces Lower Rates to Top Destinations

GO Airport Shuttle, a leading provider of airport transportation services, is pleased to announce special spring break rates for travelers seeking...
Get Ready for Romance with the Valentine's Day Destination Deals

Get Ready for Romance with the Valentine's Day Destination Deals

The travel experts at GOWithUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) recommend these getaways to pump up the passion this Valentine's Day. The adults...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics