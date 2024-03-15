GO Airport Shuttle Offers Full Price Transparency

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of unknown fees tacked onto your ride share bills? GO Airport Shuttle, (GO) a leading provider of airport transportation services, always provides fixed rate fares at the time of booking, regardless of how far in advance the trip is reserved.

GO Airport Shuttle is Safe, Reliable and Affordable

Popular ride-share companies add $8 or more – a service reportedly charges $19.21 in Phoenix for an early morning reservation – for customers who reserve rides ahead of departure time. GO lists its fares on the GOWithUs.com website so travelers can review all charges, including airport fees and taxes, when rides are booked. The fares don't change based on time of booking.

"We offer pricing transparency so customers aren't surprised when they see the final bill," says John McCarthy, president, The GO Group LLC, GO Airport Shuttle's parent company. "Operation costs don't change based on booking times so our fares don't either. Reserving a ride ahead of time to ensure a vehicle is available when needed makes sense and customers shouldn't be penalized for planning ahead."

GO Airport Shuttle offers shared rides, economy options, luxury vehicles, vans, plus private and premium airport services to meet all budgets and passenger needs.

Sample shared ride costs include those for Orlando International Airport to and from most hotels for just $16; New York City at a base rate of $29 and Las Vegas and Ft. Lauderdale , Fla. with rates as low as $15. GO serves four airports in Hawaii: Honolulu , Kailua Kona, Kauai , and Maui , with fares starting at just $20. Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic offers shared rides running on a fixed line schedule between Punta Cana International Airport and local accommodations for only $14.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

